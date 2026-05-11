Advanced Agni MIRV missile: What it means for India's nuclear deterrence

W ith the successful test of the advanced Agni missile, equipped with the multiple independently targeted re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, India has demonstrated its growing capability in strategic missile systems. This has placed the country among an elite group of nations that possess the operational MIRV capability, including the United States (US), Russia and China. The technology enables a missile to strike multiple targets simultaneously. The test, conducted off the coast of Odisha on Friday, involved multiple payloads hitting different targets in the Indian Ocean Region. According to a statement by the defence ministry, the missile carried multiple warheads aimed at different targets spread across a large geographical area. What is MIRV? Traditional missiles carry a single warhead aimed at one target, while the MIRV-capable missile, launched from a single platform, can split into multiple warheads during its flight and hit separate locations hundreds of kilometres apart. These warheads manoeuvre independently toward their designated targets, increasing the effectiveness of a country’s strategic missile force without proportionally increasing the number of missiles deployed. Why is MIRV important? It is considered one of the most advanced features in modern missile systems because it makes missiles much harder to stop. Even if an enemy intercepts one warhead, others may still strike their targets. This can overwhelm air defence systems designed to track and destroy incoming missiles. For nuclear-capable countries, MIRVs are considered one of the most important components of modern deterrence strategy. The technology enables a country to target multiple strategic assets through a single launch, including military bases, command centres, missile silos and air defence infrastructure. As the technology is crucial for deterrence capabilities, only a handful of countries possess operational MIRV capability, including the United States (US), Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. The US and the Soviet Union first developed the technology during the Cold War. This will strengthen the policy of “credible minimum deterrence” for India – a strategy to maintain enough nuclear capability to discourage any attack without building a large missile stockpile. India first demonstrated indigenous MIRV capability during the Agni-5 “Mission Divyastra” test in 2024.

