New EPFO rules: How much can subscribers withdraw for emergencies?

EPF subscribers can access up to 75 per cent of their provident fund balance for a wider range of needs, including medical emergencies, unemployment, education and housing. The government has also introduced a 12-month waiting period for final EPF settlement and a 36-month waiting period for withdrawal benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

The latest announcement came in the Lok Sabha where after Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad sought details from the government on the revised withdrawal provisions under the EPF Scheme, 2026.

Azad asked the government about the rules governing partial and full withdrawal of EPF money. He also sought clarification on the new waiting periods and whether the government had received representations or objections from employees or their representatives over the requirement to wait for 36 months for certain EPS withdrawal benefits.

Responding to the questions, Shobha Karandlaje, minister of state for labour and employment, said the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had simplified and liberalised the rules governing partial withdrawals and advances.

How much EPF money can you withdraw?

Under the revised framework, members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their eligible EPF balance, subject to the applicable conditions.

The government has grouped partial withdrawals into three broad categories:

Essential needs: This includes medical treatment, education and marriage.

Housing needs: This covers requirements linked to buying, constructing, repairing or improving a house, as well as certain housing loan-related needs.

Special circumstances: Members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their balance under this category without having to specify a particular reason, subject to the prescribed conditions.

The new framework is intended to replace a number of separate withdrawal provisions with a simpler structure.

EPF withdrawal during unemployment

One of the more significant changes concerns employees who lose their jobs.

An unemployed member can access up to 75 per cent of the PF balance, providing a source of liquidity during a period when regular income has stopped. However, the revised framework does not allow the entire EPF corpus to be withdrawn immediately.

The remaining 25 per cent is retained in the account, helping preserve at least part of the retirement corpus.

This is important because EPF is primarily a long-term retirement savings vehicle. Allowing complete withdrawal every time a worker changes jobs could significantly reduce the amount available at retirement.

What about medical emergencies?

Medical treatment is covered under the essential-needs category. The revised rules provide greater flexibility for members who need to use their PF savings to meet medical expenses.

Unlike some other categories, illness-related withdrawals do not carry a fixed limit on the number of times a member can seek an advance, subject to the applicable rules.

The minimum EPF membership requirement for several advance-withdrawal provisions has also been reduced to 12 months, making the facility more accessible to relatively younger employees.

EPF withdrawal for education and marriage

The revised framework also retains provisions for major life expenses.

For education, members can make withdrawals up to 10 times during their EPF membership. Marriage-related withdrawals can be made up to five times.

The eligible withdrawal is linked to the member’s PF balance and the conditions prescribed under the scheme.

What are the new EPF and EPS waiting periods?

While partial withdrawals have been made more flexible, the government has tightened the rules around final settlement.

Under the revised provisions, there is a 12-month waiting period for premature final settlement of EPF. For withdrawal benefits under EPS, the waiting period has been extended to 36 months.

The government has said the objective is to discourage workers from prematurely withdrawing their retirement savings when they leave one job and move to another.

The distinction is important: The longer waiting periods relate to final settlement and EPS withdrawal benefits, and should not be confused with the rules governing partial EPF advances.

Why did the government change the rules?

The government has argued that the changes are aimed at balancing two objectives: Giving workers access to their savings when they genuinely need them while ensuring that EPF continues to serve its retirement purpose.

Karandlaje said the amendments had been discussed by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, which includes representatives of employees, employers and governments, before being recommended to the government.

For employees, the practical takeaway is that the new framework gives greater flexibility for genuine financial needs, but does not turn EPF into an unrestricted savings account.

The 75 per cent withdrawal provision provides a larger emergency cushion, while the mandatory retention of 25 per cent ensures that at least some of the retirement corpus remains invested for the future.