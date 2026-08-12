Tata group stocks may shrug off Chandra's exit in the long run: Analysts

Tata Group stocks are unlikely to be significantly affected in the long run by N Chandrasekaran (Chandra) stepping down as Tata Sons’ chairman, suggest analysts. In the short-run, however, the development, at best, can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the related stocks and keep the sentiment in check.

ALSO READ: Tata group stocks fall up to 4% as Chandrasekaran resigns; TCS top loser Each business in the Tata fold, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, has its own dynamics and a qualified leadership team that can provide stability to the companies they lead. Moreover, institutions this size are able to attract talent easily, Chokkalingam believes.

“I don't think under his leadership all Tata group companies have done phenomenally well. Chandra has not been able to lift the performance of all the businesses. Challenges remain for a lot of individual companies, such as TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, etc. Among the lot, I like the businesses that are domestic economy-focused such as Tata Motors CV and Tata Capital. For Titan, the current valuation captures most of the positives,” he said.

Chandra's current term as chairman runs until February 2027, post which, he will not seek reappointment. He joined the Tata group in 1987 and became chief executive officer of TCS in 2009 before taking over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017.

The Tata Sons' board had deferred a decision on Chandra’s reappointment as chairman in February after Noel Tata raised reservations over the performance of some of the group’s newer businesses.

At the bourses, meanwhile, the performance of Tata group stocks has been mixed thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26).

Stocks such as Nelco, Tata Technologies, Titan Company, Oriental Hotels, Tata Capital, Tata Steel and Trent gained in the range of 7 per cent to 39 per cent in CY26 (till 11 August before Chandra quit), Tata Elxsi, TCS, Rallis India, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Tata Chemicals and Tata Consumer Products lost up to 27 per cent during this period, ACE Equity data shows.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has slipped nearly 6 per cent thus far in CY26.

ALSO READ: Tata Sons' IPO can take a page from Hong Kong titan Jardine Matheson This is not going to be a smooth transition, said U R Bhat, co-founder & director, Alphaniti Fintech, as it appears there is no obvious candidate to succeed him right now. Air India acquisition, Bhat believes, was probably a potential mistake, but things may turn around in the long run, adding that it (Air India buy) was also more of a sentimental decision than a purely commercial proposition.

“On the whole, Chandra has done very well and appears to be the right man for the job. However, I don’t expect Tata group stocks to react dramatically over the long run. He may not be hands-on with the operating companies. Tata Sons is essentially the promoter and exercises its rights by voting at AGMs, but it does not take day-to-day management decisions at these companies. There could certainly be some sentimental impact, but I don’t think it would be anything dramatic,” Bhat said.

This is a governance-premium event, not an earnings event, highlights Anirudh Garg, fund manager and partner, INVasset PMS, and the distinction should anchor every portfolio decision. Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, too, suggests that the fall in Tata group stocks is temporary in the backdrop of the development. “I don’t think the development will have a lasting impact. As things become clear and it becomes clear who the successor will be, counters will bounce back,” he said.

“What the market will price is not the individual but the process: an orderly transition with named succession preserves the group's governance premium. The strategy is to segment Tata exposure into two buckets. The operating franchises with self-sustaining earnings engines, TCS, Titan, Trent, Indian Hotels, face sentiment risk on headlines but little fundamental transmission, and any dislocation there is an opportunity in quality names,” he said.