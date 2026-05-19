Iran's new proposal is 'insufficient' and may start conflict: US officials

T he Trump administration has termed the latest peace proposal by Iran as “insufficient”, with US officials warning that the diplomatic opening could collapse and military operations may resume if Iran does not make major concessions on its nuclear programme.

According to a report by US-based web publication Axios, the proposal was conveyed through Pakistani mediators and included only limited changes from Iran’s earlier position. A senior US official told Axios that the offer failed to address key concerns, especially over uranium enrichment and the future of Iran’s nuclear activities.

The report said the US and Iran are currently not negotiating the detailed terms of a final agreement but are instead trying to establish a framework for future talks.