Iran's new proposal is 'insufficient' and may start conflict: US officials
A report states that the offer failed to address key concerns, especially over uranium enrichment and the future of Iran's nuclear activities
Share
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad on April 25. Photo: Reuters
The Trump administration has termed the latest peace proposal by Iran as “insufficient”, with US officials warning that the diplomatic opening could collapse and military operations may resume if Iran does not make major concessions on its nuclear programme.
According to a report by US-based web publication Axios, the proposal was conveyed through Pakistani mediators and included only limited changes from Iran’s earlier position. A senior US official told Axios that the offer failed to address key concerns, especially over uranium enrichment and the future of Iran’s nuclear activities.
The report said the US and Iran are currently not negotiating the detailed terms of a final agreement but are instead trying to establish a framework for future talks.
Pakistan has emerged as an important intermediary in the crisis. Axios reported that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi spent several days in Iran before returning to Pakistan to relay messages between the two sides.
The nuclear issue remains the biggest obstacle in negotiations as the US has continued to insist that Iran must curb or suspend uranium enrichment activities and accept stricter monitoring mechanisms. However, Iran has resisted demands it sees as undermining its sovereign nuclear rights.
The report comes amid rising tensions in West Asia and growing fears that diplomacy may fail. US President Donald Trump recently warned that “the clock is ticking” for Iran to present an acceptable deal and hinted at tougher military action if negotiations remain stalled.
According to a report by Reuters, Iran wants a permanent end to hostilities, lifting of sanctions, freedom to resume oil exports and assurances against future attacks before entering substantive nuclear negotiations. Iranian officials have also maintained that the country remains prepared for further conflict if talks fail.
Despite ongoing negotiations, US officials believe meaningful progress is still distant and that pressure remains firmly on Iran to submit a more comprehensive proposal.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:01 PM IST
In this article :