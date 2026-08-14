US CENTCOM launches multinational attack drone task force in West Asia

T he United States (US) is expanding its use of one-way attack drones in the war against Iran, with “efforts to establish the first-ever multi-domain, multinational attack drone task force” with regional partners to operate unmanned systems across the air, surface, and underwater domains, according to a press release by US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The new unit, known as Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems “from above, on, and below the sea” and will be operated by military support staff from the US and regional partners.

The new formation follows Task Force Scorpion Strike, a specialised unit established last year in December as the US military’s first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in West Asia.