Xi's Taiwan remarks spark concern over possible Chinese invasion: Report

C hinese President Xi Jinping’s strong messaging on Taiwan during his US counterpart Donald Trump’s visit to China last week has reportedly led to fresh concerns that the latter could try to invade the island in the next five years. According to a report by US-based web publication Axios, Trump returned from China satisfied with the warm reception and high-level meetings, but several of his close advisers were alarmed by Xi’s comments on Taiwan. They believe the Chinese leader projected China as an equal global power to the US and made it clear that Taiwan remains a core national priority for Beijing.

During the summit, Xi warned that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries. Chinese officials described Taiwan as the “most important issue” in US-China relations. These concerns arise as China continues increasing military pressure around Taiwan through large-scale naval and air exercises. Analysts warned that Beijing may try to reunify Taiwan with mainland China by force if peaceful methods fail. However, Taiwan considers itself self-governed and democratic, despite China claiming the island as its territory. One major concern within the Trump administration is the impact such a conflict could have on global technology supply chains. Taiwan is home to some of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities, particularly those producing high-end chips used in artificial intelligence, defence systems and electronics. Tech giants fear that any disruption could severely affect global industries and financial markets.

Also Read 5.2 magnitude quake in south China kills 2, damages buildings in Guangxi Trump’s comments during and after the visit also sparked debate. In an interview with Fox News, he reportedly called US arms sales to Taiwan “a good bargaining chip,” suggesting such decisions could become part of broader negotiations with Beijing. Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said, “Taiwan will not provoke or escalate conflict, but it will also not relinquish its national sovereignty and dignity, or its democratic and free way of life, under pressure.” He further cemented that US support is crucial in maintaining peace and stability in the region, while also thanking the US president for the increased scale and number of arms sales to Taiwan.