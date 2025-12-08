Monday, December 08, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telangana targets to contribute 10% of India GDP by 2047: Revanth Reddy

Telangana targets to contribute 10% of India GDP by 2047: Revanth Reddy

At the Telangana Rising Summit, CM Revanth Reddy outlines ambitious "Cure, Pure, Rare" zonal strategy and secures major deals, including a Rs 2,500 crore Adani AI data centre

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Shine Jacob Hyderabad
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the state’s target is to contribute 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047, up from 5 per cent now.
 
The state is expected to sign deals worth over Rs 3 trillion in the two days of the Telangana Rising Global Summit that started on Monday. One major announcement was made by Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, who said that his group will be investing around Rs 2,500 crore to set up a 48-megawatt cutting-edge AI green data centre in Telangana. A lot of other investments were also signed later in the day, with details expected to be out by Tuesday.
 
 
“We want to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034, and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. We comprise around 2.9 per cent of India’s population but contribute around 5 per cent of national GDP. By 2047, I want to contribute 10 per cent of India’s GDP,” Reddy said, addressing the summit. The government of Telangana has set the ambitious target of becoming a $3 trillion economy, focusing on three pillars — human capital, productivity, and investment.
 
“Our strategy is to make Telangana India’s first and only state to be divided into three clear zones for services, manufacturing, and agriculture. We call it the Cure, Pure and Rare model: Core Urban Region Economy (Cure), Peri Urban Region Economy (Pure), Rural Agriculture Region Economy (Rare),” he said. Reddy added that the state wants to replicate the Guangdong province model in China.
 
“Let me mention the example of Guangdong province in China. Guangdong’s economy is the largest for any province in China. In 20-plus years, they have achieved the highest investment and growth in the world. We want to replicate the same model in Telangana,” Reddy added.

The summit is an opportunity for Telangana to express its growth journey, marking a moment where future partnerships can take shape. The state government is throwing open the ‘Telangana Rising’ vision for the next 22 years, branding it with the caption: “Come, Join the Rise.” According to officials, the event was seen as an opportunity to showcase Bharat Future City to the outside world.
 
“After 10 years, we are now trying to become India’s most developed state, and one of the best in the world. We asked experts to tell us what we can achieve by 2047, when India will celebrate its 100 years of Independence. This is how the dream of Telangana Rising 2047 was born,” he said.
 
Earlier, Adani said his group has invested around Rs 10,000 crore in the city over the last three years in building state infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, and has contributed to employment generation of more than 7,000 people.
 
“With a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore in road infrastructure, the Adani Group has built over 100 kilometres of highways, connecting key districts such as Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad, and Khammam. These projects not only enhance connectivity and logistics efficiency across the state but also support the livelihoods of hundreds of families across the state,” he said. Adani Cement also invested over Rs 2,000 crore to establish state-of-the-art cement manufacturing facilities at Ganeshpahad, Tandur, and Devapur, with a combined capacity of 7 MTP

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

