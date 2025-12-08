Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump Group to invest nearly ₹1 trillion in Telangana over 10 years

Trump Group to invest nearly ₹1 trillion in Telangana over 10 years

As Hyderabad plans 'Donald Trump Avenue', the conglomerate proposes investment in nearby future city

Indian Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi(left), Telangana chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, and said Eric Swider, director, Trump Media & Technology Group, at the Telangana Rising summit at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad.

Shine Jacob Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump group, the business empire helmed by American President Donald Trump’s family, is set to invest around ₹1 trillion in Telangana over the next decade, a senior executive announced on Monday. If realised, it would rank among the family’s largest ventures outside the United States.
 
The announcement comes just a day after the state government proposed renaming a prominent stretch of road, running alongside the US Consulate General, in Hyderabad as “Donald Trump Avenue”. 
The investment is slated to cover a range of real estate and infrastructure projects across Telangana, with a significant share to be directed towards Bharat Future City, a mega urban centre planned near Meerkhanpet. Conceived by the Revanth Reddy government, the project spans 765 sq km and incorporates 56 villages between the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar highways. The project, located roughly two hours from Hyderabad, will be overseen by the Future City Development Authority (FCDA). 
 
Eric Swider, director at Trump Media & Technology Group, made the announcement at the Telangana Rising summit at Bharat Future City. “I would like the Honourable Chief Minister (Revanth Reddy) to know that over the next 10 years, it is my intention to deploy through our organisations up to ₹1 trillion into the future city and into the areas of development here,” he said.
 
Swider praised India’s technological ascent. “India will continue to be on the rise and will lead the world in technology. I think it is important that we find ways to work together and invest together. We have seen technologies here that I am very excited to invest in,” he added.

The Trump brand is already a familiar presence in India through its Trump Towers developments, a series of luxury real estate projects built on a brand-licensing model rather than direct capital infusion. There are currently four such properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata.
 
“Capital will flow like water to the easiest place it can find a flow to,” Swider said. “When you are looking to make other investments, the chief minister made it absolutely clear that our capital will be welcomed here. This is a place on the rise.”
 
Reflecting on India’s rapid transformation in the global technology industry, he said: “If you go back 20 years, India from the technology space was about call centres. Now, you start looking at who is working in technology companies around the world, you understand that the talent is coming from India. Now, forward to today, you would be blind not to see that the technology capitals around the world are coming from India. India is on the rise.”
 
Among the projects expected to take shape within Bharat Future City is a proposed “world-class film city” backed by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Reports have also suggested the Reliance Foundation’s conservation initiative, Vantara, is considering an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in the vicinity. Several hotel projects, together worth an estimated ₹3,000 crore, are also understood to be planned for the emerging urban hub.

Topics : Donald Trump Revanth Reddy Telangana

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

