Russia to address India's concerns on non-tariff barriers across sectors

India and Russia are working towards resolving New Delhi’s concerns on non-tariff barriers across sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, marine products, dairy and poultry.

The Indian side has been raising its concerns over these issues for more than a year. However, the momentum to resolve the trade barriers picked up after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi last week.

During the high-profile visit, along with a delegation, discussions took place not only at the government level, but talks were held between the industry from both sides.

While agriculture exporters face non-tariff barriers related to long-drawn Russian certification and