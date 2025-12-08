Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Russia to address India's concerns on non-tariff barriers across sectors

Russia to address India's concerns on non-tariff barriers across sectors

During Putin's visit, both nations agreed to remove non-tariff barriers in pharma and agriculture to boost Indian exports and balance the trade deficit

India Russia trade
Both sides called for addressing tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, removing bottlenecks in logistics, promoting connectivity and ensuring smooth payment mechanisms.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India and Russia are working towards resolving New Delhi’s concerns on non-tariff barriers across sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, marine products, dairy and poultry. 
The Indian side has been raising its concerns over these issues for more than a year. However, the momentum to resolve the trade barriers picked up after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi last week. 
During the high-profile visit, along with a delegation, discussions took place not only at the government level, but talks were held between the industry from both sides. 
While agriculture exporters face non-tariff barriers related to long-drawn Russian certification and
