Monday, December 08, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 2.396 million households covered under solar rooftop scheme PMSGMBY

2.396 million households covered under solar rooftop scheme PMSGMBY

The scheme is targeting to ramp up the coverage to 3.5 million households by the end of 2025-26 and the government has taken various steps to accelerate its implementation

Suryaghar Yojana, Solar panel

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government’s ambitious solar rooftop scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), has covered 2.396 million households across the country against a target of 10 million households, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said today.
 
“The scheme is progressing well and as on December 3, 2025, a total of 53,54,099 applications have been received on the National Portal and 19,17,698 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country, covering 23,96,497 households,” Naik said in a written reply in Parliament.
 
The scheme is targeting to ramp up the coverage to 3.5 million households by the end of 2025-26 and the government has taken various steps to accelerate its implementation. This includes an online process from registration for disbursal of subsidy directly into the bank account of the residential consumer.
 
 
The scheme also provides for the availability of a collateral-free loan from nationalised banks at a concessional interest rate of repo rate plus 50 basis points, or 6 per cent per annum, with a tenure of 10 years.
 
The government has also simplified the regulatory approval process by waiving technical feasibility requirements and introducing auto load enhancement up to 10 kilowatt. The ministry has also included Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) or utility-led aggregation (ULA) models under the scheme.
 

More From This Section

Paddy field, Paddy, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Chhattisgarh buys 2.23 mt of paddy during ongoing procurement seasonpremium

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

India's fuel demand hits six-month peak in November, rises 5.5% to 21.27 MT

S Jaishankar, Maros Sefcovic

Jaishankar meets EU Trade Commissioner as India-EU FTA talks set to resume

Allison Hooker, Allison M Hooker (Photo: X)

Senior Trump administration official begins five-day visit to India

Demand in key overseas markets has enabled the continuing rise in the export of refined petroleum products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in October, according to the latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Export of ref

Petroleum exports to US surge in Oct as labour intensive sectors bear bruntpremium

Topics : solar energy solar power renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon