Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh buys 2.23 mt of paddy during ongoing procurement season

Chhattisgarh buys 2.23 mt of paddy during ongoing procurement season

The state's ongoing Kharif procurement benefits over 25 lakh farmers with a support price of ₹3,100 per quintal, backed by a ₹26,200 crore bank guarantee

Paddy field, Paddy, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
premium

The district of Mahasamund currently leads with 1.51 quintals of paddy procured, Gariaband stands second with 6,73,495 quintals, while Bilaspur has secured third position with 6,73,65 quintals. (Photo: PTI)

R Krishna Das Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh government has, so far, purchased over 2.23 million tonne (mt) paddy during the ongoing procurement season for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26 -- which kicked off on November 15 and will go on till January 31 next year.
 
“As per the latest report, over 2.23 million tonne (mt) of paddy have been procured since the mega drive began on November 15,” a state government spokesperson said.
 
For the current kharif marketing season, Chhattisgarh government has not fixed any target.
 
In the last season, the state government had procured 14.9 mt of paddy at minimum support price (MSP).
 
Under
Topics : Chattisgarh agriculture economy Agriculture reform economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon