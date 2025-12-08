Chhattisgarh buys 2.23 mt of paddy during ongoing procurement season

The Chhattisgarh government has, so far, purchased over 2.23 million tonne (mt) paddy during the ongoing procurement season for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26 -- which kicked off on November 15 and will go on till January 31 next year.

“As per the latest report, over 2.23 million tonne (mt) of paddy have been procured since the mega drive began on November 15,” a state government spokesperson said.

For the current kharif marketing season, Chhattisgarh government has not fixed any target.

In the last season, the state government had procured 14.9 mt of paddy at minimum support price (MSP).

