Celebrating 29 Years of Success: Ramky Estates Continues to Redefine Real Estate Excellence

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14: Ramky Estates & Farms Limited, a distinguished leader in the Indian real estate sector, proudly marks 29 years of unparalleled excellence. As Hyderabad's foremost real estate titan with a commanding presence across South India, Ramky Estates stands as a beacon of quality, reliability and visionary development. With a robust portfolio spanning across Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Warangal, Ramky Estates has masterfully delivered over 10 million sq. ft. of premium residential and commercial spaces. Currently, 15 million sq. ft. of residential projects are under strategic development, with an additional 10 million sq. ft. poised for imminent launch, solidifying Ramky Estates' legacy as the architect of South India's skyline.

Since its inception in 1995, Ramky Estates & Farms Limited has pioneered the Indian real estate landscape with unparalleled service and iconic developments like Ramky Towers. With relentless pursuit of excellence and a vision to build an enduring legacy, Ramky Estates has expanded its asset base into a billion-dollar portfolio in south India. Over the past 29 years, Ramky Estates has consistently demonstrated its mastery across the entire real estate spectrum namely, residential, commercial and integrated townships. Distinguished by their visionary approach, Ramky's projects are meticulously designed to break away from conventional norms, introducing contemporary aesthetics and execution that set new benchmarks in the industry.

Nanda Kishore, Managing Director of Ramky Estates expressed his thoughts, saying, "It is truly heartwarming to enter the third decade as leaders in the real estate industry. The company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the 9000+ happy families we have served. Ramky Estates has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in the residential properties market, building a legacy of success as the only real estate developer with a significant footprint across South India. We are proud to be recognized as the finest in what we do, making a meaningful difference in people's lives by helping them build a better tomorrow."

For nearly three decades, Ramky Estates has been a formidable force in driving the nation's economic growth, marking milestones of remarkable progress. With 35 completed projects and 18 more in various stages of development, Ramky's total project portfolio stands at 53. With a portfolio that caters to a broad spectrum of buyers, their units are priced between Rs55 lakh and Rs3.5 crore. Ramky Estates stands as the definitive authority in real estate, providing comprehensive solutions that encompass every aspect of property development. Distinguished by its unwavering commitment to excellence, Ramky Estates has set the benchmark in delivering superior quality, unparalleled customer experiences, and ethical business practices, all while ensuring robust returns for its stakeholders.

"It gives us immense pleasure to celebrate 29 years of success at Ramky Estates. Throughout this journey, we have remained focused on sustainable growth and prudent financial management, establishing a strong foundation of excellence and innovation. As Indian real estate continues to be a driving force in empowering the nation's economy, we are proud to be a significant contributor to this progress. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative projects has helped us build a legacy of trust while continuing to shape the future of real estate in India. Ramky Estates remains dedicated to fostering growth and prosperity for the communities we serve." said NS Rao, CFO, Ramky Group.

Ramky Estates has spent decades crafting iconic projects that set the standard for innovation, sustainability, and excellence in real estate. With over 29 years of legacy and trust, Ramky leads in luxury and theme-based developments, using cuttiedge design and technology to deliver premium, lasting homes. Achieving a remarkable 42% CAGR over the past five years, Ramky's success is driven by a customer-centric approach and pioneering 'Community Living' initiatives. Their deep understanding of lifestyle fuels growth, with 25% of sales from repeat customers and referrals.

Strengthening its leadership in Hyderabad, Ramky Estates has launched flagship projects like Ramky Nextown, Ramky One Orion, Ramky One Odyssey, Ramky One Symphony, Ramky One Genext, Ramky One Astra plotted venture Ramky Bliss to name a few. These, along with other key developments, embody Ramky's commitment to 'building with heart and building it smart.' Ramky integrates modern design and state-of-the-art amenities into every project, reinforcing their dedication to vibrant, socially enriched living environments.

Ramky Estates, a premier real estate company, has led the Indian realty sector for 29 years, delivering 50 top-quality projects across 10 million sq. ft. With visionary leadership and a team of over 200 exceptional professionals, the company specializes in developing premier residential and commercial spaces. As a part of the esteemed RAMKY Group--a multinational conglomerate valued at 2 billion USD--Ramky Estates & Farms Limited has cemented its reputation as a trusted market leader. Offering residential projects priced between Rs55 lakhs and Rs3.5 crores, Ramky Estates stands as the sole Hyderabad-based developer catering to diverse customer needs across South India, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction is underscored by its service to over 9,000 satisfied families, emphasizing community living and technology integration. Ramky Estates has garnered a wealth of accolades, including "Emerging Developer of the Year" at the Construction Week India Awards 2019, "Integrated Township Project of the Year" at the 10th Realty + Excellence Awards 2018 South, and "Excellence in Delivering High Quality Construction" at the ET Excellence Telangana 2024 edition, underscoring its industry leadership.

