- HDFC raises Rs 5 billion by issuing masala bonds; stock up by 0.57%
- Siemens Sept quarter numbers instil hope, but core segments remain laggards
- Motherson Sumi's FY19 earnings cut on margin pressure; stock falls
- Online pharma sale can't be regulated till Centre makes rules: TN regulator
- No bailout for Jet Airways, management needs to run smoothly, says Prabhu
- Up to private airlines' boards to ensure they function properly: Prabhu
- JBL, Harman Kardon turn to celebrity endorsers to build mass affinity
- SC rejects Dalmia Bharat's plea, allows UltraTech to takeover Binani Cement
- Advance tax ruling casts shadow over IT firms on possible tax liability
- Paradeep Phosphates plans to produce 1.7 mt DAP in two years
Companies News
NEWS
For debt-laden Jet Airways, bitter foe Tata turns into timely saviour
It is something of a twist of fate that none other than Tata and its joint venture partner Singapore Airlines (SIA) ...
- Walmart rushes teams to Bengaluru, help Flipkart after Binny Bansal's exit
- Expansion, fund raising consolidate co-working space; PE deals set to grow
IN DEPTH
Low-cost luxury tempting tourists to Argentina after currency crisis
For tourists, the advantages of a weaker peso are clear at Don Julio, one of the top steakhouses in the world
- Binny Bansal: It was clear his days were numbered at Flipkart
- AI will catch lies on employees' expense report if they make false claims
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(196.62)
|35457.16
|
HIGH
35545.85
|
LOW
35324.37
|
PREVIOUS
35260.54
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(65.50)
|10682.20
|
HIGH
10695.15
|
LOW
10631.15
|
PREVIOUS
10616.70
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|PNB GILTS
|117.87
|11.07
|-
|GGAUTO
|11.73
|1.05
|-
|TOURISM FINA
|51.26
|15.78
|-
|SREIINFRA
|1667.90
|110.90
|-
|XCHANGING
|11.53
|4.17
|-
|GANESHFORGIN
|0.00
|-1.21
|-
|N.D.METAL
|0.14
|0.02
|-
|HITTCO TOOLS
|1.82
|0.15
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
Ujjivan Financial Services Q2 PAT at Rs 443 mn, vs Rs 120 mn loss last yr
Ujjivan plans to expand its branch network to 475 by the end of FY19
Apollo Hospitals Q2 profit rises 11% to Rs 789 mn on rising revenue
Pfizer Q2 profit dips 13.81% to Rs 958 million, revenue drops marginally» More