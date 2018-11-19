JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

Representative Image

Even as realty sector lags, large listed developers are gaining share

startup

Anjana Reddy's Universal Sportsbiz uses celebrities to build apparel biz

HDFC disburses Rs 11 billion subsidy to 51,000 home buyers under PMAY

Siemens net profit dips over 55% to Rs 2.79 bn for quarter ended on Sept 30

Thomas Cook to invest Rs 300 mn by 2020 to expand footprint in India

Will continue to invest, strengthen operations in Nordics: HCL Technologies

CUMI sees big electrominerals opportunity in US as Chinese supply dwindles

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 708 bn in m-cap; RIL tops chart, overtakes TCS

BSNL vows swift action on BharatNet infra after telecom department's flak

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(196.62)

 35457.16
HIGH

35545.85

 LOW

35324.37

 PREVIOUS

35260.54
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(65.50)

 10682.20
HIGH

10695.15

 LOW

10631.15

 PREVIOUS

10616.70
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PNB GILTS 117.87 11.07 -
GGAUTO 11.73 1.05 -
TOURISM FINA 51.26 15.78 -
SREIINFRA 1667.90 110.90 -
XCHANGING 11.53 4.17 -
GANESHFORGIN 0.00 -1.21 -
N.D.METAL 0.14 0.02 -
HITTCO TOOLS 1.82 0.15 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
16/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 144 Motherson Sumi
16/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 753 Ipca Labs.
16/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 1311 United Breweries
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 3110 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,245,032.81 515,212.63 113,335.28
Sep 2017 1,863,099.17 471,923.33 106,953.49
% chg 20.50 9.17 5.97
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
20/11 AIML
20/11 OCL IRON&ST
20/11 RELIGARE ENT
21/11 DEWAN H.FIN.
21/11 ESAAR (I)LTD
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

Announcements

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage