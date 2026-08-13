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1 in every 7 Swiggy food orders placed from 99 Store's curated offering

2 min read
Swiggy
Centricity raises ₹280 cr in Series A funding led by SMBC Asia Rising
1 min read
Funding, Fund raising, Funding round
Hinduja Group to invest ₹2,500 crore across businesses in Tamil Nadu
2 min read
Rupee
L&T to set up India's largest Nvidia B300 AI factory for Together AI
2 min read
Larsen & Toubro
Larsen and Toubro secures AI data centre order worth up to $1.57 billion
1 min read
L&amp;T sells Singoli-Bhatwari hydro project to Renew Power for Rs 985 cr
Tata Trust passes resolution to initiate setting up of selection committee
2 min read
tata trust
Tata Trusts to set up Selection Committee to pick Chandra's successor
2 min read
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had indicated last week that a call on renewal of his term shouldn’t be taken without consensus between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Start Ups

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Homegrown semiconductor startups raise $206 million since 2022: Report

semiconductors chipmakers
2 min read

People

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Vijay Singh steps down as vice-chairman of Sir Ratan Tata Trust

Vijay Singh
2 min read

Results Corner

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Last Updated: 13-Aug-2026 | 03:59 PM IST

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Last Updated: 13-Aug-2026 | 03:59 PM IST

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DateCompany

Last Updated: 13-Aug-2026 | 03:59 PM IST