1 in every 7 Swiggy food orders placed from 99 Store's curated offering
Homegrown semiconductor startups raise $206 million since 2022: Report
AI materials startup Discovered Materials raises $9 million seed round
First set of VC fund managers for ₹1 trillion RDI fund to be out soon
super.money expects ecommerce to net a fifth of revenue by December
Vijay Singh steps down as vice-chairman of Sir Ratan Tata Trust
We may apply for universal banking licence within a year: Equitas SFB CEO
BP India plans $3-4 bn upstream bets by 2030: Chairman Kartikeya Dube
L&T's next defence bet: ₹5,000 crore in electronics over five years
[*] :Trailing 12 Months
Last Updated: 13-Aug-2026 | 03:59 PM IST
Godrej Industries Q1 results: Profit up 81% at Rs 322 cr on higher income
Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 48.17 cr
Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%