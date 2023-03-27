Home / Technology

Technology News

WhatsApp's new feature to add, edit contacts within app on Android

2 min read

WhatsApp's new feature to add, edit contacts within app on Android

2 min read

Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1 to prevent iPhone users from downgrading

2 min read

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

2 min read

Smartwatches might predict whether there's higher risk of heart failure

4 min read

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

2 min read

WhatsApp's new feature to allow users share status updates to FB Stories

2 min read

Indian consumer tech sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

2 min read

Gadgets

View More

Jabra launches Elite 4 earphones with multipoint connectivity, ANC and more

2 min read

Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

4 min read

SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

2 min read

Tech Review

View More

Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds review: Sound upgrade in a familiar design

3 min read

iQOO Z7 5G review: A thin-and-lightweight phone good for gaming experience

4 min read

Apps

View More