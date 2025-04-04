Friday, April 04, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 out at pseb.ac.in, steps to check and download

PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 out at pseb.ac.in, steps to check and download

PSEB class 8th result has been released. Students who appeared for the Punjab 8th board exams can download their results from the official website, pseb.ac.in

Results, Exam results

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PSEB 8th Class Result 2025 Out: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Punjab Board PSEB Class 8 result today, April 4. Students who appeared for the Punjab 8th board exams can check and download their results through the official website, pseb.ac.in. 
 
The PSEB 8th examinations were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025. 

How to check and download their PSEB class 8th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check PSEB class 8th results 2025:
 
  • Firstly, visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.
  • On the homepage check for the PSEB Class 8 results 2025.
  • Candidates can check their results using login credentials.
  • The results will appear on the candidates' screen.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference. 

PSEB 8th Class Result 2025: Official websites

Candidates can check their PSEB class 8th results 2025 on pseb.ac.in. 

PSEB Class 8th Results 2025: Supplementary exam results

Students who failed to secure minimum marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The board will announce the PSEB supplementary exams later.  Candidates who are applying for the re-evaluation process requires to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet, along with a processing fee of Rs 500 for viewing the evaluated answer sheets.    Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exam. However, students who are not happy with the board result can apply for result scrutiny.  

PSEB Class 8th Results 2025: When was the class 8th board exam held?

The PSEB examinations were held between February 19 and March 7, 2025. 
 
 

More From This Section

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 analysis: Candidates say maths toughest among all

College students, students

HPU announces revised exam schedules for BA, BSc, and BComs exams 2025

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

TS Inter Results 2025 to be out soon: When and where to check?

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Result to be announced soon at official website

Exam results, results

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 announced, check steps to download

Topics : board examinations Punjab exam results education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon