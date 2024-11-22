World War-3 officially begins: claims Ukraine's former commander-in-chief

“The third world war has begun,” Valery Zaluzhny, former commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Army, claimed during an event, as per the Politico. He said, “Two superpowers, Russia and the US being directly involved in the Ukraine war’ proves that.” Zaluzhuny highlights that currently the conflict is escalating beyond the borders involving other powerful countries like Iran, North Korea and China.

“I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun,” Zaluzhny said.

He pointed at the participation of North Korean soldiers, the deliberate targeting of civilians using Iranian drones, and the influx of weapons from North Korea and China as unmistakable signs of the conflict's broader international dimensions.

“Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let's be honest,” he said and added, “Already in Ukraine, the Iranian ‘Shahedis’ are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame."

Call for greater support

Zaluzhny, removed from his military position in February amid reported disagreements with Zelenskyy over war strategies, maintains that the Russia-Ukraine war could be stopped “on the territory of Ukraine”. However, he remarked, “For some reason, our partners refuse to understand this.” He further stressed, “With advanced technology, Ukraine can endure, but victory remains uncertain without greater support.”

Missile threats intensify

The Kremlin launched a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday, in retaliation for Kyiv’s recent deployment of American and British missiles capable of striking deeper into Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin announced.

In a TV address, Putin claimed the new missile, dubbed the ‘Oreshnik’ (Russian for ‘hazelnut tree’), travels at ten times the speed of sound and is beyond the reach of US air defence systems. He also warned that the missile could target any Ukrainian ally whose weaponry is used against Russia.

Escalation amid ongoing war

Since 24 February 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war remained a devastating conflict with global repercussions. The latest strike highlights the rapidly rising tensions in the past several days. Zelensky said Putin’s missile strike is an escalation in the scale and brutality of the war. As of now, no resolution is in sight, with heavy fighting continuing in eastern and southern Ukraine.