Airman rescued: How soldiers are extracted from behind enemy lines

S urvival behind enemy lines in modern warfare depends on precision tracking technology, as seen in a recent high-risk rescue of a United States’ (US) airman in Iran, who was located and extracted through advanced locator beacons and covert intelligence. US special forces started a high-risk operation into Iran on Sunday behind enemy lines to extract the weapons systems officer with the rank of a colonel, stranded in a remote mountainous region after his aircraft was shot down two days earlier. What happened The crisis was triggered on Friday when an F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down over south-western Iran—the first such incident with an aircraft in over two decades - forcing crew members to eject. While the pilot was recovered within hours, the second crew member got separated and was left isolated in a populated and rugged landscape. The US started the rescue mission with deception and air surveillance efforts as initial reports of a missing US airman began to circulate. The situation became complex when Iranian state media announced a bounty of 10 billion Iranian tomans (approximately $60,000) for information leading to the airman’s capture. The stranded airman survived for over a day behind enemy lines, using terrain and training to evade capture for more than 24 hours, hiking up a 7,000-foot ridgeline and hiding in a crevice. CIA tracking and deception The stranded US airman survived nearly 48 hours in Iranian territory, transmitting his position through specialised equipment that allowed rescuers to identify his location in difficult mountainous terrain, as reported by BBC. The mission relied on verifying “his position” before launching extraction operations. These devices are commonly known as Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), used by personnel as part of a Combat Search and Rescue mission to send encrypted distress signals to satellites and aircraft. In the Iran operation, the beacon acted as a lifeline, allowing forces to pinpoint what officials described as a “needle in a haystack” scenario. These rugged, handheld devices are designed for personal use, allowing soldiers or crew to manually activate an emergency signal when they are in distress or isolated behind enemy lines. Essentially, all Air Force fighter pilots and weapons officers are equipped with locator beacons and secure communication devices to coordinate with rescuers. However, they are trained to use these systems cautiously as continuous transmission could expose their position to enemy forces capable of tracking the signals. The Central Intelligence Agency, a US foreign intelligence service, was able to trace the airman's exact location and informed the Pentagon. They also launched a misinformation campaign, deceiving Iranians into believing the airman had already been moved using a ground convoy. Global systems for such missions Armed forces around the world rely on layered systems of locating technologies built specifically for contested and high-risk environments, such as compact survival radios or locator beacons carried by pilots and special forces. These devices combine GPS for precise positioning, encrypted radio frequencies for secure communication and satellite links to transmit signals over long distances. During emergency situations, such as ejection or when behind enemy lines, it can automatically activate or be manually triggered to send distress signals and coordinates to command centres initiating rescue efforts. The key advantage lies in encryption and frequency-hopping capabilities, which prevent adversaries from easily intercepting or jamming the signal. It acts as part of a wider network-centric architecture beyond individual devices. The signal from beacons is picked up by satellites, airborne early warning systems or nearby aircraft and then relayed to rescue teams in near real time. These systems are also integrated with drones and broader ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) platforms, allowing visual confirmation of a location and the crew before extraction.

