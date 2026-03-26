Iran holds ground despite intense airstrikes on key facilities by US-Israel

T he ongoing conflict between the United States–Israel and Iran have evolved into a high-intensity, multi-domain war marked by deep strikes, maritime disruption and a widening regional footprint. The war was triggered by a massive US-Israel joint operation, with nearly 900 strikes within hours on Iran’s nuclear sites, missile infrastructure, air defences and top leadership. Iran retaliates In the last over three weeks of continuous conflict, Iran has inflicted “significant military losses” on the US forces, including the destruction of “over two dozen aircraft, including advanced models such as the F-35 and F-16.” These systems are critical given that platforms like the F-35 are designed for survivability in contested airspace. Iran has also struck “state-of-the-art radar systems and critical infrastructure in the region,” indicating a shift from retaliation to capability-focused targeting. The F-35 stealth fighter jet made its emergency landing last Thursday when Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for the US Central Command (CENTCOM), said it had landed safely and the pilot was in a stable condition. “This incident is under investigation,” Hawkins added without specifying why or where the aircraft had landed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement the same day, mentioning Iranian forces targeted a US aircraft. Iran has also managed to target 11 MQ-9 Reapers, an advanced medium-altitude high-endurance class drones with persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike capabilities, as confirmed by the US officials. IRGC also captured an Israeli Hermes 900 “Kochav” drone fully armed and intact, using electronic warfare and non-kinetic interception methods, highlighting the vulnerability of such systems in warfare. According to multiple media reports, Iranian attacks have damaged “at least 17 US sites in the Middle East,” reflecting a distributed targeting strategy across bases and logistics hubs, including missile and drone attacks on installations across the Gulf. The missile attacks on Israel’s nuclear plant and drone strikes have extended to energy infrastructure and shipping routes. The disruption has “raised global energy security concerns,” with oil flows severely affected and prices surging. US attacks nuclear infra The US strikes targeted key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. At Natanz, bunker-buster bombs were used against underground enrichment sites, aiming to slow Iran’s nuclear programme. These strikes also targeted government buildings, military headquarters and command centres, to disrupt Iran’s leadership structure and decision-making network. Israel struck the South Pars gas field and nearby facilities, while the US hit Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, damaging military installations around it. According to CENTCOM, the air campaign has now struck more than 9,000 targets across Iran, including ballistic missile facilities, drone production centres and naval assets. The maritime dimension has been significant, with over 140 Iranian vessels damaged or destroyed, as the US focuses on weakening Iran’s ability to operate in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the scale of these strikes, Iran has continued to respond with near-daily missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases in other Gulf countries. At the same time, Iran has effectively restricted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, tightening pressure on global energy routes. The US is also reinforcing its on ground presence as 2,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to move to West Asia to prepare for a possible escalation or extended deployment.

