New Chinese submarine sparks debate over PLAN's undersea strategy

A n unseen and unusually large Chinese submarine captured recently in a satellite imagery by an advanced spatial intelligence and earth observation technology company has sparked a fresh debate among military analysts over China’s evolving undersea warfare capabilities, especially when People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) accelerates efforts to expand its submarine fleet.

According to a report by The War Zone (TWZ), one of the submarine’s most notable features is the apparent absence of a traditional sail — the vertical structure typically found atop submarines that houses sensors, masts and periscopes.

While the submarine’s intended role remains unknown, its sheer size has attracted significant attention. According to a report by France-based web publication Naval News and figures cited by the TWZ, the vessel is about 120 metres long and about 11 metres wide.