New Chinese submarine sparks debate over PLAN's undersea strategy
Satellite imagery captures China's unknown submarine; while the submarine's intended role remains unknown, its sheer size has attracted significant attention
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A Chinese nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine in waters during a military display in the South China Sea on April 12, 2018 (Photo: Reuters)
An unseen and unusually large Chinese submarine captured recently in a satellite imagery by an advanced spatial intelligence and earth observation technology company has sparked a fresh debate among military analysts over China’s evolving undersea warfare capabilities, especially when People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) accelerates efforts to expand its submarine fleet.
According to a report by The War Zone (TWZ), one of the submarine’s most notable features is the apparent absence of a traditional sail — the vertical structure typically found atop submarines that houses sensors, masts and periscopes.
While the submarine’s intended role remains unknown, its sheer size has attracted significant attention. According to a report by France-based web publication Naval News and figures cited by the TWZ, the vessel is about 120 metres long and about 11 metres wide.
The submarine's dimensions alone make it stand out as analysts note that it is substantially larger than conventional diesel-electric submarines and even exceeds the length of most nuclear-powered attack submarines that are currently in service.
China's Type 093 nuclear-powered attack submarines — the attack submarines currently serving with the PLAN — are approximately 108–110 metres long and about 10 metres wide. The United States (US) Navy’s Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines, widely regarded among the most advanced submarines in operation today, measure 114.8 metres in length and 10.36 metres in width.
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“The PLA Navy is executing a significant strategic shift from diesel-electric to all-nuclear construction, representing a fundamental departure from historical construction patterns,” said Rear Admiral Mike Brookes, director, office of naval intelligence (US Navy), before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in March.
The assessment suggests China may increasingly prioritise nuclear-powered platforms capable of operating farther from Chinese shores and remaining submerged for significantly longer periods than conventional diesel-electric submarines. An objective aligned with developing a blue-water navy capable of sustained operations across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
However, analysts believe the size of the platform could indicate an experimental design intended to test new operational concepts, accommodate advanced payloads, support underwater drones or fulfil specialised intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 3:00 PM IST
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