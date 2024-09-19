DCX Systems bags supply order worth Rs 155 crore

DCX Systems announced that the company received export orders from Elta Systems, Israel for supply electronic modules.

DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

The company reported a 69.4% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.94 crore on 18.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 138.08 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The order entails supply of RF electronic modules, and is to be completed within 12 months. The total cost of order is $18,495,779.10, equivalent to Rs 154.80 crore.