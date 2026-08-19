Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsUAE Visa Fee WaiverRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets

Market Lens

NSE, National Stock Exchange

India replaces Indonesia as Asia's least-preferred stock market: BofA poll

The lack of a clear AI exposure remains the key concern for Indian equities, with weak growth emerging as the next most important risk, according to the survey

More

Share Market Today

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 6M
  • 1Y
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: 19-Aug-2026 | 03:59 PM IST

More

Market News