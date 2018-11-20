Share Market Today

Company Date Agenda

ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th day of November, 2018, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 01, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public. ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.

GEE 20-11-2018 GEE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 20th November, 2018 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Plot No B-12,MIDC,KalyanBhiwandi Road ,Saravali Kalyan-421311 at 11.00 A.M.: i.To consider appointment of additional (Executive) Directors in pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with articles of Association; ii.To consider appointment of Chairman of the Company: iii.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair The above intimation is given to you as per applicable clauses of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.

OCL Iron & Steel 20-11-2018 OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain close for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 31st October, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading WindowDear Sir/Madam,This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain close for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 31st October till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 01/11/2018)Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 14/11/2018)

Rajputana Invest 20-11-2018 RAJPUTANA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 11:00 A.M at Board Room, A B Mall, Thrissur Road, Kunnamkulam - 680 503, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the following matter : 1.To consider and discuss the matters related to the evaluation of new business opportunities including diversification. 2.To consider the Change of Registered Office address of the Company. 3.To consider and initiate changes in the Memorandum & Articles of Association of the Company. 4.Any other matter with the kind permission of the Board. This is for your kind record and information.