Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,36,160

Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,36,160

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,810

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,310 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,36,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,13,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,810.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,140 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,310.
 
  

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc, Udaipur

Hindustan Zinc rises 3% on silver's record run; stock up 25% this month

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,08,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

Vedanta

Silver upside, cost edge drive earnings upgrade case for Vedanta: Emkay

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,710 in Chennai.
           
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,960.  ALSO READ | Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,19,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,31,000.
 
US Gold jumped to a record high on Tuesday, after investors rushed to the yellow metal, often considered a safe-haven asset, as the US tried seizing more tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, while silver was also up near all-time highs.
 
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,467.66 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting another record high at $4,469.52 earlier in the session. US Gold futures for February delivery added 0.74 per cent to $4,502.30 per ounce.
 
Spot silver rose 0.19 per cent to $69.15/oz. It reached an all-time high of $69.44 on Monday.
 
Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, is up 70 per cent for the year, having crossed the $4,400 mark for the first time on Monday, driven by geopolitical and trade tensions, robust central bank buying, and hopes of lower US' interest rates next year.
 
Spot platinum rose 1.1 per cent to $2,143.70 per ounce, a 17 1/2 year high, while palladium rose 1.42 per cent to $1,784.30 per ounce, a near three-year high.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold ETF

Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise

Gold, silver

Gold, silver may take breather next week on US data, low volumes: Analysts

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon