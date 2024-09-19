Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11444 shares TVS Motor Company Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11444 shares. The stock increased 3.81% to Rs.592.25. Volumes stood at 11608 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9861 shares. The stock lost 0.09% to Rs.2,782.00. Volumes stood at 14679 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd saw volume of 5488 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1214 shares. The stock increased 11.68% to Rs.4,165.00. Volumes stood at 1338 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 6.89 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.92% to Rs.127.45. Volumes stood at 3.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.77% to Rs.228.80. Volumes stood at 94588 shares in the last session.

