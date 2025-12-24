Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, December 24, 2025: GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,239 levels, up by 36 points, indicating a positive start
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, December 24, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday amid favourable global cues.
At 06:50 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,239 levels, up by 36 points from previous close.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Wednesday, with several indexes set to close early in the lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.42 per cent. Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.58 per cent.
US equity markets settled higher for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 setting a fresh closing record, after delayed third-quarter GDP number came in better-than-expected. The US economy grew at a 4.3 per cent annual rate during the third quarter. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.46 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.57 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.16 per cent.
Key events
On Tuesday, US API Crude Oil Stock Change and Intial Jobless claims data will be released. Investors are also awaiting Bank of Japan Monetary Policy minutes.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, Gujarat Kidney IPO will enter its last day of subscription.
In the SME space, MARC Technocrats and Global Ocean Logistics India will make their debut on the SME platforms. IPOs of EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Co will close for bidding. Additionally, Apollo Techno Industries IPO, Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO, Admach Systems IPO, Nanta Tech IPO, and Dhara Rail Projects will enter their second day.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IFSCA eases norms for fund managers in GIFT City
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IFSCA cleared a series of regulatory relaxations aimed at easing operations for fund managers in GIFT City, along with a revamped framework for global in-house centres (Gics) and capital market intermediaries. IFSCA approved amendments to the Fund Management Regulations to address operational challenges faced by fund management entities (Fmes) and to improve ease of doing business. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oyo parent Prism gets shareholder nod to raise ₹6,650 crore via IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oyo Hotels’ parent Prism received shareholder approval on Tuesday to raise Rs 6,650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). Prism received shareholder approval during an extraordinary general meeting held on December 20, sources said, adding that a bonus issue of equity shares in a 1:19 ratio was also approved, pending regulatory approval. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF universe rejig: Large, midcap cutoffs likely to hit new highs in Jan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market capitalisation (m-cap) cut-off to qualify for mutual funds’ largecap and midcap universe is likely to surge to a new high in the next re-classification. The fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in the first week of January. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ambuja, Orient, ACC shares soar on merger; analysts see synergies boost
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors have put money into Ambuja Cements shares as the cement major moved to consolidate its cement operations. The Adani Group company has proposed to merge its subsidiaries ACC and Orient Cement into the parent entity. This is a step that analysts believe will simplify group structure, unlock synergies, and strengthen its competitive positioning. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors Finance settles Sebi matter for ₹32 lakh over NCD issue
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors Finance has settled a matter with the Sebi for ₹32 lakh for alleged violations related to debt issuance. The case pertains to five issuances of Tier-II perpetual non-convertible debentures between 2019 and 2022, which were privately placed but later down-sold to over 200 investors within six months, making them deemed public issues. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One sees value in Welspun Corp on pipe leadership
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerage firm Angel One has turned bullish on pipes manufacturer Welspun Corp and assigned a Buy rating on the stock. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹1,050 based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, implying an upside of 29 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,050 per share on the NSE. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Direct equity investors take money off table in 2025, a first since Covid
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The post-Covid euphoria surrounding direct equity investing has ebbed in 2025. Individual investors have turned net sellers in the domestic equity market, pulling out about ₹8,461 crore so far this year — a sharp reversal from the record purchases seen in 2024, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Between 2020 and 2024, direct equity investments had remained firmly in the green. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth potential and earnings factored into GE Vernova's valuations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GE Vernova T&D (GEVTD) has bagged a large order from Adani Energy Solutions for the Khavda phase III project in Gujarat with an overall project size at ₹12,000 crore. The exact order size is not known, but it is estimated to be around ₹8,000 crore-₹10,000 crore. Assuming a 3-4 year execution profile, it could amount to 20-30 per cent upside to FY28-29 estimated earnings. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, following gains in US markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Wednesday, with several indexes set to close early on account of Christmas Eve holiday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.42 per cent.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets gain for fourth straight session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity markets settled higher for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday after delayed third-quarter GDP number came in better-than-expected. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.46 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.57 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.16 per cent.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a positive opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday. At 07:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,230 levels, up by 27 points from previous close.
7:33 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:32 AM IST