Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi-based MBA dupes investors from Dubai, Japan, Canada of ₹1,000 cr

Delhi-based MBA dupes investors from Dubai, Japan, Canada of ₹1,000 cr

After relocating to Dubai in 2010, Soni started BlueChip Group in 2021, claiming it invested money in forex trading and commodities like gold, oil and metals

Cyber fraud

After being on the run for nearly a year, he was traced by the Kanpur Police.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-based Ravindra Nath Soni has been accused of running a massive investment scam worth nearly ₹1,000 crore, according to a report by The Indian Express. Soni, an MBA, allegedly cheated investors from India and abroad by promising high returns through fake investment schemes run under the BlueChip Group.
 
After relocating to Dubai in 2010, Soni started BlueChip Group in 2021, claiming it invested money in forex trading and commodities like gold, oil and metals. He attracted investors from several countries, including India, the UAE, Malaysia, Canada, and Japan. However, the company suddenly collapsed last year, revealing that it was a fraud.
 

How was the fraud carried out?

According to the report, Soni and his associates set up at least 20 companies. Through these firms, they promised very high returns on investments, claiming that the money would double in three to four years.
 
The companies convinced the investors to put in ₹10 lakh-₹10 crore. The interests were initially paid on time to build trust. However, soon the payments were delayed and eventually stopped. The company’s offices were also shut, and websites and contact details disappeared.

How was Soni caught?

After the fraud was uncovered, Soni was under a travel ban in Dubai. However, he managed to escape and enter India via Oman in August.

Also Read

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

'No PUC, no fuel' policy to stay even after GRAP-IV is lifted: Delhi govt

income tax, I-T dept, ITR filing

Can tax officials access emails and social media under new tax rules 2025?

cold waves health risks

Cold waves and your health: Doctors warn of 5 major winter health risks

pornography use, porn addiction India

Is stress driving compulsive porn use in India? What a Nimhans study found

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines

Pakistan's national airline PIA is up for sale: Who are the 3 bidders?

 
After being on the run for nearly a year, he was traced by the Kanpur Police, the report said. On November 30, police tracked a food delivery order placed by Soni and arrested him in Dehradun.
 
He was arrested in connection with a 2022 case filed in Kanpur for cheating a Delhi resident and his son of over ₹40 lakh.

What has the investigation found so far?

Just within two weeks of Soni's arrest, 12 more first information reports (FIRs) were registered in Kanpur by victims from across India, including Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
 
According to the report, the police have already identified assets worth about ₹29 crore in India, including properties in Noida, Delhi and Dehradun. So far, 33 bank accounts linked to Soni, his family and associates have been traced and are being investigated.

What will happen next?

Soni was sent to six-day police custody, which ended on December 14. Investigators are currently examining the roles of his associates, family members and a US-based woman linked to the case. The role of Bollywood celebrities is also likely to be investigated.
 
The Enforcement Directorate has taken details of the case from Kanpur Police and is assessing whether to start a money-laundering probe, the report said. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and asset seizures are expected.

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal meets AIADMK chief Palaniswami, initiates seat sharing talks

Trade, tariffs

India links duty concessions on NZ apples, kiwifruit to agri action plans

cyber attack, AI Employee, hacker

Cyber offences can invite ₹1 cr fine, 7 years' jail: UP govt tells Assembly

Delhi HC

Delhi HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons against terror funding charges

Bangladesh High Commission

Chaos at Bangladesh High Commission as VHP protesters clash with police

Topics : frauds Trading Dubai investment schemes Investment Investor BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon