Pizza chain Domino's plans to operate 4,000 outlets in four years

Jubilant Foodworks, which operates the master franchise for Domino's in India, plans to reach 4,000 outlets in the next four years.

The pizza chain, currently present in 421 cities, inaugurated its 2,000th outlet in Gurugram on Monday.

“We see massive headroom in the Indian market and will continue to work towards 180-200 new stores in India on a year-on-year basis. Very few people still eat pizza outside. As the frequency of eating out grows – on the back of a younger, more affluent population – pizza consumption will also grow,” said Sameer Batra, chief business officer and president, Domino’s India.

The chain, which inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru last year, is now building an incremental, new factory on the outskirts of Mumbai to help serve future restaurant expansions.

Even as quick service restaurants continue to see a slowdown, Domino’s remains bullish on the Indian market.





Art D’Ella, executive vice president – international, Domino’s Pizza “While QSRs have been under pressure globally, we have not passed along price increases to consumers and so our sales traffic remains strong. Differentiative value remains very important to us and will, hopefully, help us to continue to win in the market,” said Art D’Ella, executive vice president – international, Domino’s Pizza.

“With a Rs 49 opening price point, we have been able to democratise pizza and make it more accessible, and are hence not just the leading QSR pizza player but also the leading QSR player. This differentiated value is what will fuel our growth in the Indian market,” he added.

Elaborating on the chain's expansion plans, Bajaj said, “A large part of the country still doesn’t have access to good quality pizza. We want to be in as many cities as possible. With the improvement in road infrastructure, we are opening outlets on all big highways. We are also trying to enter the big malls where we were present, and colleges and universities."

The delivery business of the chain has seen sustained growth. “Delivery is growing fast and our model is to grow it faster than the industry, which is growing at 10-12 per cent year-on-year. Introducing free deliveries on all deliveries has unlocked value for the customer and has helped accelerate growth,” he said.

However, the next focus area of the company will be dine-in. “Growing our dine-in business is a massive area of focus. We are remodelling as many as 70-100 old stores every year in addition to building new stores to elevate the customer experience,” Batra said.

The company is also focused on growing its gourmet range.

“The contribution of the range to the overall sales has gone up to early double digits. It has done very well. We are trying to transform it into a larger platform with offerings beyond pizza,” Batra added.