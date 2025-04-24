Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RCB vs RR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Key Stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru since IPL 2024: Matches - 10, Bat 1st Won - 4, Bat 2nd Won - 6; Avg 1st Inns score - 181/7; Lowest Total Defended - 181, Highest Target Chased - 186

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. RCB currently sit third on the points table with five wins and three losses from eight games. They head into this contest fresh off a commanding seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Despite their overall strong form, the Rajat Patidar-led side is yet to register a home victory this season and will be eager to end that streak in front of their loyal supporters.
 
 
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are on the brink of elimination from playoff contention. With just two wins from eight matches, they find themselves languishing in eighth place. Regular skipper Sanju Samson remains sidelined due to injury, with Riyan Parag continuing to lead the side. RR narrowly lost their last outing by two runs against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and will be desperate to bounce back with a win.
 
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore: Pitch report for RCB vs RR IPL 2025

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn’t been the typical batter’s paradise seen in past seasons. In IPL 2025 so far, scores have hovered around 170-180 in three of the four matches played here, with the fourth game being reduced to 14 overs per side due to interruptions.
 
Batters have found it increasingly difficult to clear the ropes as the ball gets older, forcing them to rely more on strike rotation during the middle overs, where bowlers have had greater control of proceedings.
 
Given the expected dew in the second half, the toss-winning team is likely to opt for bowling first to gain an upper hand in what promises to be a closely fought encounter. 

VENUE - M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU (IN IPL SINCE 2024)

    • Matches - 10, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 6

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 181/7

    • Lowest Total Defended – 181, Highest Target Chased – 186

    • 200+ Totals: 3 times in 10 matches | Sixes Per Match - 20

    • Pace: Overs% - 66%, Wkts – 86 , Avg – 26.9, Eco –  9.5, SR – 17.1 

      Spin: Overs% - 34% , Wkts – 29 , Avg – 39.0, Eco – 9.0, SR – 26.0

 
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore: IPL T20 stats
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches Played 97
Matches Won Batting First 41
Matches Won Batting Second 52
No Result 4
Won Toss and Won Match 51
Lost Toss and Won Match 42
Average First Innings Total 167
Highest Team Total 287/3 by SRH vs RCB
Lowest Team Total 82/10 by RCB vs KKR
 
Recent match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
The most recent match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was between RCB and PBKS where the hosts were handed a 5-wicket defeat in what was a rain curtailed game of 14 overs.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

