Company Quarterly Results

Calendar Q4 FY25

DateCompanyRevenue (in Cr.)Net Profit (in Cr.)
03-May-2025Kotak Mah. Bank16,633.144,639.63
03-May-2025St Bk of India1,24,653.6619,175.35
01-May-2025Adani Ports8,488.443,023.10
01-May-2025Eternal Ltd5,833.0039.00
29-Apr-2025Bajaj Finance18,456.854,545.57
29-Apr-2025Bajaj Finserv36,595.364,756.32
28-Apr-2025UltraTech Cem.23,063.322,474.79
25-Apr-2025Maruti Suzuki40,920.103,911.10
25-Apr-2025Reliance Industr2,61,388.0022,434.00
24-Apr-2025Axis Bank32,452.327,489.71

Upcoming Quarterly Results Calendar Q4 FY25

DateCompany
05-May-2025M & M
08-May-2025Asian Paints
08-May-2025Larsen & Toubro
08-May-2025Titan Company
13-May-2025Bharti Airtel
13-May-2025Tata Motors

FAQs

What is the date and time of the quarterly earnings release?

The date and time of a company's quarterly earnings release vary depending on the company. Most companies announce the date ahead of time, and these details are often included in a press release, on the company's investor relations website, or through financial news platforms.

What is Revenue?

Revenue is the total money a company earns from its business activities, primarily from selling goods or services, within a specific time. It represents the income before any expenses are deducted.

What is the meaning of Earning Release?

An Earnings Release is a company's public report on its financial performance for a specific period, including key metrics like revenue, profit, and earnings per share. It informs investors about how well the company has done financially.

How does this quarter's performance compare to the previous quarter and the same quarter last year?

Revenue Growth: Compare this quarter's revenue to the previous quarter and the same quarter last year to determine if the company is growing or shrinking.

Profit Margins: Evaluate if the gross profit, operating profit, and net profit margins have improved or declined compared to previous periods.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Assess whether the company's EPS has increased or decreased in comparison to the last quarter and the same quarter of the previous year.

Year-over-Year (YoY) and Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Growth: Look at the YoY and QoQ growth percentages to gauge the company's performance relative to both the previous quarter and the same quarter from the prior year.

Company Results News

SBI Q4 results: Net profit falls by 9.9% Y-o-Y to Rs 18,643 crore

For the full FY25, SBI posted record net profits of Rs 70,901 crore, showing 16.08 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Board approves Rs 25,000 crore of equity capital raise in FY26

Updated On: 03 May 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts net profit down 2.2% in Q4 due to lower operating margins

The company recorded a 16.8 per cent increase in its total revenue to Rs 14,872 crore

Updated On: 03 May 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Marico Q4 results: Profit rises 7.8% to ₹345 cr on strong global growth

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,730 crore as against Rs 2,278 crore in the same period a year ago, it added

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

IOB net profit crosses Rs 1K-crore mark for first time; up 35% in Q4

Indian Overseas Bank reports record Q4 net profit of Rs 1,091.94 crore, plans Rs 4,000 crore capital raise in FY26 as asset quality and capital adequacy continue to improve

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

RR Kabel Q4 results: Profit up 64% at ₹1.29 bn on demand for wires, cables

The company's consolidated profit climbed to Rs 1.29 billion ($15.31 million) in the three months ended March 31 from Rs 787 million a year earlier

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Sunteck Realty Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines by 50% to ₹50.4 crore

Sunteck Realty reports 50% YoY fall in Q4 net profit to ₹50.4 crore even as FY25 net profit more than doubles; announces ₹1.5 per share final dividend

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Godrej Properties Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% amid surge in expenses

Despite 93 per cent full-year profit growth, Godrej Properties' Q4 profit fell 19 per cent YoY due to a sharp 54 per cent increase in expenses led by material consumption costs

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Newgen Software Q4 results: PAT rises 2.8% to ₹108.3 cr on higher revenue

Revenue from operations for Q4 FY25 came in at Rs 429.8 crore, a 14.5 per cent climb from Rs 375.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue was driven by strong growth in the APAC

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: PAT rises 30% to ₹1,051 cr on lower NPAs

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Friday reported a 30 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,051 crore for the March quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Q4 results today: Marico and Indian Overseas Bank among 37 firms on May 2

Q4 FY25 company results today: City Union Bank, Nitco, Sanofi India, and TRF will be among 37 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on May 2

Updated On: 02 May 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Zomato's parent Eternal Q4 net profit falls 78% to ₹39 cr, revenue up 64%

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 63.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,833 crore in Q4, up from ₹3,562 crore a year earlier

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises over 7-fold to ₹3,845 cr

Adani flagship to raise ₹15,000 crore via share sale; FY25 income crosses ₹1-trillion mark

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4 results: Net profit slumps 73% to Rs 156 crore

The company had posted Rs 588.79 crore net profit during the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year, the company declared in an exchange filing

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 65%, revenue up 3.7%

The profit stood at ₹165.54 crore, driven by a 40 per cent share of premium products in the company's trade sales

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Zomato's parent Eternal Q4 net profit tanks 77% to ₹39 cr, revenue up 63%

Food delivery major Eternal, previously known as Zomato, reported revenue from operations as ₹5,833 crore

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales rise 14% to 113,000 units in April 2025

Exports grew 57 per cent at 17,734 units in April 2025, as compared to 11,310 units in the same month last year

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 7-fold at ₹3,845 cr, dividend declared

Adani Enterprises Q4 FY25 result: The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per fully paid equity share for FY25, subject to approval

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Adani Ports' profit jumps 48% in Q4FY25; cargo volume grows 8% to 118 mmt

The company posted a profit of ₹3,014.22 crore for the quarter under review, beating the Bloomberg analysts' estimate of ₹2,662.1 crore

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Q4 results today: Adani Ports, Zomato, and Adani Enterprises on May 1

Q4 FY25 company results today: Eternal (formerly Zomato), RailTel Corporation, and 5paisa Capital will be among 15 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on May 1

Updated On: 01 May 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Indus Towers Q4 results: Profit dips 4% to ₹1,779 cr despite revenue growth

The Q4 FY25 had a provision of Rs 226 crore for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue, the company said in a release

Updated On: 30 Apr 2025 | 11:06 PM IST