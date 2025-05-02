|Date
|Company
|Revenue (in Cr.)
|Net Profit (in Cr.)
|03-May-2025
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|16,633.14
|4,639.63
|03-May-2025
|St Bk of India
|1,24,653.66
|19,175.35
|01-May-2025
|Adani Ports
|8,488.44
|3,023.10
|01-May-2025
|Eternal Ltd
|5,833.00
|39.00
|29-Apr-2025
|Bajaj Finance
|18,456.85
|4,545.57
|29-Apr-2025
|Bajaj Finserv
|36,595.36
|4,756.32
|28-Apr-2025
|UltraTech Cem.
|23,063.32
|2,474.79
|25-Apr-2025
|Maruti Suzuki
|40,920.10
|3,911.10
|25-Apr-2025
|Reliance Industr
|2,61,388.00
|22,434.00
|24-Apr-2025
|Axis Bank
|32,452.32
|7,489.71
|05-May-2025
|M & M
|08-May-2025
|Asian Paints
|08-May-2025
|Larsen & Toubro
|08-May-2025
|Titan Company
|13-May-2025
|Bharti Airtel
|13-May-2025
|Tata Motors
The date and time of a company's quarterly earnings release vary depending on the company. Most companies announce the date ahead of time, and these details are often included in a press release, on the company's investor relations website, or through financial news platforms.
Revenue is the total money a company earns from its business activities, primarily from selling goods or services, within a specific time. It represents the income before any expenses are deducted.
An Earnings Release is a company's public report on its financial performance for a specific period, including key metrics like revenue, profit, and earnings per share. It informs investors about how well the company has done financially.
Revenue Growth: Compare this quarter's revenue to the previous quarter and the same quarter last year to determine if the company is growing or shrinking.
Profit Margins: Evaluate if the gross profit, operating profit, and net profit margins have improved or declined compared to previous periods.
Earnings Per Share (EPS): Assess whether the company's EPS has increased or decreased in comparison to the last quarter and the same quarter of the previous year.
Year-over-Year (YoY) and Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Growth: Look at the YoY and QoQ growth percentages to gauge the company's performance relative to both the previous quarter and the same quarter from the prior year.