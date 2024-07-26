BOHEIM, a Global Indian Luxury Living Brand, Announces its Foray into the Luxury Real Estate Sphere in India

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: BOHEIM, the esteemed purveyor of global Indian luxury living, proudly announces its inaugural step into India's luxury real estate arena. With an ethos steeped in the celebration of India's cultural richness, embodying inherent Indian values like warmth, creativity, hospitality & aspiration and an unwavering commitment to design excellence, BOHEIM is set to redefine living with an immersive and sophisticated approach and championing the India Story. Collaborating with visionary luminaries such as Gauri Khan Designs, A Wonder Room - Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, and the pioneering Kunal Rawal, BOHEIM transcends mere architectural convention to forge a harmonious synthesis of heritage and contemporary elegance. It's bespoke designer homes will truly be a blend of the brilliance of Indian craftmanship and the design versatility crafted in by celebrated Indian designers.

Led by the visionary stewardship of Samarth Bajaj, BOHEIM embarks on a transformative journey, poised to reimagine the very fabric of luxury real estate. Beyond constructing residences, BOHEIM endeavours to curate lifestyles, seamlessly integrating living spaces with the splendour of nature, thereby creating sanctuaries that resonate with India's enduring allure, merging timeless charm with modern new age sensibilities.

From sourcing of raw materials to working with artists and artisans from across the culturally vibrant landscape of India, BOHEIM aims to keep India front and center. Re-affirming his commitment to taking the India story global, Samarth Bajaj, Founder, BOHEIM said, "For eons, India has been a beacon of design and architectural brilliance, and now, we stand on the cusp of reclaiming our illustrious heritage. At BOHEIM, we are not merely content with witnessing history; we are determined to shape it. With an unwavering commitment to Indian luxury, we aspire to emerge as pioneers, transcending boundaries to claim our rightful place as one of the world's premier lifestyle brands."

BOHEIM's distinctive design philosophy finds expression in its emblematic logo - the Brahma Bee, an allegorical union of nature's artisan, the bee, and the ethereal Brahma Kamal, symbolizing creativity and singular identity. Each BOHEIM residence is a testament to this ethos, where bespoke craftsmanship meets resplendent elegance, evoking a whimsical narrative that transforms a house into a cherished home.

Already making waves in Goa, Hyderabad and Alibaug, Boheim is gearing up for local expansion across India. And they are not stopping there- markets like Dubai, Africa, Sri Lanka and Thailand are on their global radar. As BOHEIM debuts in the realm of real estate, the brand charts an ambitious trajectory, extending its footprint into home decor, luxury living, and hospitality, promising unparalleled experiences across every facet of modern living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)