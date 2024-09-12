Groundbreaking Research Unveiled: 'Treasures of the Gupta Empire' Launched at IGNCA

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 12: A momentous occasion unfolded today at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) as the highly anticipated book, 'Treasures of the Gupta Empire,' was officially launched. This groundbreaking work, authored by Sanjeev Kumar, promises to revolutionize our understanding of one of India's most influential historical periods--the Gupta Dynasty. This magnum opus has garnered acclaim from international historians and scholars. The book's meticulous research, rooted in advanced scientific analysis, offers unprecedented insights into the Gupta Dynasty, which flourished between the fourth and sixth centuries CE. Through this volume, Kumar bridges critical gaps in our historical knowledge, reshaping the narrative of India's rich past.

The launch event, held at IGNCA, saw an esteemed gathering of scholars, historians, and cultural aficionados. Key highlights included the display of selected Gupta coins, which provided a tangible connection to the empire's storied past. The book's significance was underscored by a distinguished panel of speakers, including:

Dr. Sacchidanand Joshi, Chair and Member Secretary, IGNCA

Dr B.R. Mani, Guest of Honour and Director General, National Museum, New Delhi

Prof. K.K. Thaplyal, Professor Emeritus, Lucknow University

Dr Sanjay Kumar Manjul, Additional Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi

Dr Prashant Kulkarni, Chairman, Indian Coin Society; Hon'ble Fellow, Oriental Numismatic Society, UK

Sanjeev Kumar, Author of 'Treasures of the Gupta Empire'

Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh C. Gaur, Director Head - Kala Nidhi, Dean (Administration), IGNCA

Dr. Dilip Rajgor, Ex-Director, D.M Institute of Numismatics & Archeology, University Of Mumbai, Mumbai

Kumar's 'Treasures of the Gupta Empire' is not merely a historical account but a transformative work that redefines our comprehension of the Gupta period. By integrating cuttiedge scientific methods, this book challenges existing historical narratives and unveils previously unknown facets of powerful Gupta rulers such as Samudragupta, Chandragupta, Kumaragupta, and Skandagupta.

