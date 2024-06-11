Komal Mahendru Opens Stylz Salon in Hazratganj, Introduces Daughter Jaanhavi Mahendru: Bridging Cricket and Beauty

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 11: Komal Mahendru, a renowned salon entrepreneur, has unveiled Stylz Salon, a luxurious 3000 square feet haven for beauty and wellness in Hazratganj. With a rich history in the industry, Komal promises sophistication and top-notch services.

Stylz Salon offers a comprehensive array of beauty treatments curated by Komal, including manicures, pedicures, and bridal makeup. At the grand opening, Komal introduced her daughter, Jaanhavi Mahendru, a celebrated sports journalist, marking an exciting new chapter.

Jaanhavi's entry into the beauty industry signifies a fusion of tradition and modernity, infusing her mother's legacy with fresh energy. Together, they aim to surpass expectations and create a nurturing haven for clients.

Stylz Salon invites everyone to experience luxury and beauty. Whether for a glamorous makeover or serene spa session, they promise an unforgettable experience, setting new benchmarks in Lucknow's beauty industry.

Reflecting on her journey, Jaanhavi expressed excitement for merging her passion for cricket with beauty, offering clients an unmatched experience with fresh innovations.

This convergence of cricket and beauty symbolizes an exciting new chapter in Lucknow's beauty landscape.

Stylz Salon, located in Hazratganj, Lucknow, is a premier destination for luxury beauty and wellness services, offering top-tier treatments in a spacious and opulent setting.

For more information, please visit www.stylzsalonofficial.com or contact on +91 9935270707

