SCMHRD Clinches 8th Spot in India, 76th Globally in Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2024

SMPL New Delhi [India], September 10: Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) has secured the 8th rank among Indian institutions and the 76th position globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2024 Rankings. This achievement places SCMHRD among fourteen Indian B-schools recognized in this year's rankings, highlighting the institution's commitment to providing high-quality management education. The Financial Times Rankings, known for their rigorous evaluation criteria, assess various aspects of management programmes worldwide. SCMHRD's inclusion in this prestigious list underscores its dedication to academic excellence, industry relevance, and student success. This recognition comes as a testament to the institution's continuous efforts to enhance its educational offerings and maintain high standards in management education.

Dr Netra Neelam, Director, SCMHRD expressed the institution's response to this achievement: "We are pleased to see SCMHRD's efforts recognized on the global stage. This ranking reflects our commitment to providing world-class management education and preparing our students for successful careers in the ever-evolving business landscape. We view this as motivation to further enhance our programmes and continue our pursuit of excellence in management education."

Factors Contributing to SCMHRD's Success

SCMHRD's success in the rankings can be attributed to several key factors. The institution offers a diverse range of programmes including MBA, MBA (Infrastructure Development and Management), MBA (Business Analytics), and MBA (Executive), catering to various specializations within the management field. This diversity allows students to choose programmes aligned with their career aspirations and the evolving needs of the industry.

The institution's consistent record of placement year after year has played a significant role in its ranking. Companies from various sectors, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HSBC, Tata Capital, Wipro, Tata Motors, TVS, Puma, and Piramal, recruit from SCMHRD, demonstrating the industry's confidence in the quality of talent produced by the institution.

Alumni Success and Global Presence

SCMHRD's impact extends beyond its campus through its extensive alumni network. With over 6,500 alumni working across more than 40 countries, the graduates have made their mark in various leadership positions globally. Many alumni have also chosen the entrepreneurial path, further diversifying the institution's impact on the business world. This global alumni presence contributes to the institution's international reputation and ranking. Furthermore, SCMHRD proudly ranks 15th globally for alumni progression, reflecting the outstanding career growth and professional success of its graduates worldwide.

Comprehensive Campus Facilities

The institution's comprehensive facilities have contributed to creating an environment conducive to learning and personal development. SCMHRD's campus includes modern amenities such as well-equipped computer labs, a library, and Wi-Fi connectivity to support academic pursuits. For holistic development, the campus offers sports facilities, a gymnasium, a yoga center, and a health center.

Student life at SCMHRD is enriched by additional facilities, including an auditorium for events, hostel accommodation, a swimming pool, and dedicated spaces for student activities and music. These facilities support a well-rounded educational experience, contributing to the overall development of students.

Faculty Expertise

A key factor in the institution's educational quality is its faculty. The institution boasts a team of experienced educators who bring extensive teaching and industry experience to the classroom. This blend of academic knowledge and practical insights enhances the learning experience for students, preparing them for the challenges of the business world.

SCMHRD's recognition in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2024 Rankings reflects its position as a leading management institution in India with growing global recognition. The ranking acknowledges the institution's efforts in providing quality education, ensuring strong industry connections, and fostering a global outlook among its students. As SCMHRD continues to evolve and enhance its educational offerings, it remains committed to shaping future business leaders equipped to make significant contributions to the global business landscape.

For more information, please visit: https://scmhrd.edu/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)