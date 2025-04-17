Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch Today, April 17: Wipro, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One

Stocks to Watch Today, April 17: Wipro, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One

Stocks to Watch Today, April 17: Wipro, DLF, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One are some of the top stocks to watch today

market, stock trading, trading

market, stock trading, trading

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, April 17, 2025: Following the three-consecutive sessions of sharp gains, Indian equity markets are likely to see a negative opening on Thursday as initial trends from the Q4 earnings season and global market moves keep investors on the edge. Indicating a negative start, at 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures was down by 53 points at 23,380 levels. 
 
Asian markets were trading in green on Thursday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged around 1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.75 per cent, Australia's ASX200 gained 0.38 per cent and South Korea's Kospi 0.41 per cent.
 
Overnight, the US stock markets settled sharply lower after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned about President Donald Trump’s tariff policies pushing inflation and employment away from the central bank’s targets. He further added that the Fed could wait for more data on the economy’s direction before changing interest rates. The S&P 500 index fell 120.93 points or 2.24 per cent on Wall Street in the US, the Nasdaq Composite fell 516 points or 3.07 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 699.57 points or 1.73 per cent.  Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates
 
 
Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:
 
Wipro: The IT services major reported a net profit of ₹3,570 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), up 26 per cent from ₹2,835 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company’s revenue from operations came in at ₹22,504 crore, up 1 per cent compared to ₹22,208 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 shares

trading, markets

Stocks to Watch Today, April 16: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard, IREDA

share market, trading

Stocks to Watch Today, April 15: RIL, Tata Power, IRCON, Sula Vineyards

Stocks

Stocks to Watch Today, April 11: Biocon, TCS, Anand Rathi, TaMo, Sun Pharma

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to Watch Today, April 9: Banks, Auto, Signature Global, NTPC, BPCL

On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 5 per cent from ₹3,354 crore in the December 2024 quarter.
 
DLF: The company has entered into an agreement to sell its IT/ITeS (information technology and information technology-enabled services) special economic zone (SEZ), including a land parcel of 25.9 acres to Srijan Realty and its subsidiaries for ₹693 crore. The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
 
Paytm: One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, managing director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has voluntarily surrendered 21 million shares worth around ₹1,800 crore with immediate effect, according to the company’s exchange filing on Wednesday. The shares were granted to Sharma under One97 Employees Stock Option Plan (ESOP).
 
Angel One: The brokerage firm reported a sharp decline of 48.7 per cent in its Q4 FY25 net profit to ₹174.5 crore, down from ₹340 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue fell 22% Y-o-Y to ₹1,057.8 crore compared to ₹1,358.5 in the March 2024 quarter.
 
Hero Motocorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer has temporarily halted the production at its manufacturing plants in Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana from April 17 to April due to a short-term supply alignment. The production will resume on April 21, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): The state-run company received interim relief in a GST dispute after the Madras High Court set aside a demand order of ₹230.55 crore issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax. The matter now stands remanded for fresh consideration.
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The company has signed a Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to achieve complete indigenous development of alkaline electrolyser systems for hydrogen production. The Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology developed by BARC is an effective replacement of asbestos diaphragm material used in Electrolyser systems, the company said.
 
Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company reported a total revenue of ₹476.58 crore in Q4 FY25, up 32.26 per cent from ₹273.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 77 per cent to ₹125.18 crore in March 2025 quarter from ₹72.08 crore in the year-ago period. 
SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has signed a partnership with Tata Digital to launch the Tata Neu SBI Card to provide a premium shopping experience and serve the diverse needs of its customers.   Ultratech Cement: The country's largest cement manufacturer will acquire a 26 per cent stake in AMPIN C&I Power Eight to meet company's green energy requirements, optimising energy costs and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.
   

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia-Pacific gains

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Market trading guide for April 17: Q4 results, US tariffs, global mkts

global stocks

US-China trade tensions hit global stocks, push gold to record high

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see up to 15% YoY jump in profit, flat NIM

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q4 results preview: Check date, time, analysts' expectations

Topics : Stock Market stocks to watch Nifty Wipro Paytm DLF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon