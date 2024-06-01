Elior India Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Kitchen Facility

Elior India, a leading player in the contract catering and support services sector, proudly announces the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art kitchen facility in Hyderabad. The facility, sprawling over 20,000 sq. ft. was inaugurated on 23th May 2024 by Mr. Daniel Derichebourg, Global CEO of French Elior Group, and Mr. Rohit Sawhney, CEO of Elior India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Daniel Derichebourg, Global CEO of Elior Group, stated, “The launch of this new facility marks a significant milestone for Elior Group as we continue to expand our footprint in India. This investment not only demonstrates our commitment to the Indian market but also reinforces our dedication to providing high-quality and innovative food solutions. The facility will also create numerous job opportunities in the region, further contributing to the local economy. We are excited about the growth prospects this brings and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality.” The fact that Elior Group has outperformed for H1 2023-24 gives us the leverage to continue investing in India both organically and for bolt on acquisitions as we have set our sights to be the biggest player in the industry in the next few years.

Mr. Rohit Sawhney, CEO of Elior India, added, “The Gourmet Kitchen at HYD is a state-of-the-art kitchen wherein we have used the best of technology and equipment’s. This kitchen is built on 20,000 sq ft with the capacity of 25000 meals which can be scaled up to 30,000 meals. We have used the best-in-class equipment’s to ensure that the food is cooked in the most hygienic while ensuring that the equipment’s use minimum power to run, STP that helps ensure that the garbage disposal and treated water is used for restrooms and cleaning. We will soon start working on rainwater harvesting which will allow us to recycle water.”

With the new facility operational, Elior India is poised for significant growth. The company plans to leverage this enhanced capacity to explore new markets and expand its service offerings. The Hyderabad kitchen will serve as a model for future expansions, embodying Elior’s vision of combining global expertise with local insights. By sourcing ingredients locally whenever possible, Elior India aims to support local farmers and suppliers, further integrating itself into the community and giving back to the society.

Elior Group is a market leader in facilities management services in countries like France, US and UK and has ambition to offer this range of services to all of its customers including to Elior India customer in the near future.Since its entry into the Indian market, Elior India has rapidly expanded, offering top-notch catering services to a diverse range of clients. The launch of the Hyderabad kitchen is a strategic move to further strengthen its market presence and operational capabilities. This facility will support Elior India’s ambitious growth plans and help in delivering superior culinary experiences to its clients something a city like Hyderabad expects and should have.

Megabite by Elior India is a market leader in Corporate B&I in the cities like Bangalore and Mumbai. Since 2017, Elior India has only had Megabite as a brand which specialized in clients where the services are primarily Chef Led providing customized menus. From August 2023 onwards, Elior India has embarked on growing business across the country not only under the Megabite brand but has launched several new brands to target business in educational institutes (Gourmet Canteen) medical facilities (El Nourish) and standardized hygienic and nutritious meals (Platesmith). In addition, it launched The Coffee Commission, serving the best coffee in the country and Chai Ka Chaska, serving team the way Indians love it.

“The Gourmet Company has been relaunched to provide the best banqueting services be it a social event, an annual day or an awards ceremony at the most reasonable prices but much better experience as compared to 5 start hotels or other banquet providers in the country. Elior India is poised to be the biggest and the best in every business vertical across the country. Elior India has been growing consistently in all the markets that it is currently present in since January 2023. Elior India has been EBITA profitable since January 2023 and has even exceeded the half yearly budget. It plans to continue to grow in Corporate B& I in all major markets in the country and get into new verticals. It has grown by atleast 40% in the last one year and added over 1000 people in the team and is currently at 2000 team members. With the expansion plan in place, we plan to add at least another 3000 team members in the next one year, adds Rohit Sawhney.