Need to learn from results: Robert Vadra on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

As the Mahayuti alliance is expected to retain power in Maharashtra after a landslide victory in the state, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband and businessman Robert Vadra said on Friday that the Congress party should "learn from the results in Maharashtra and respect the verdict of the people."

"We need to learn from the results in Maharashtra and respect the verdict of the people. We need to work with the party who wins and work for the development of the state," he told ANI.

As per the election commission of India, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 218 seats, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 2 seats and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 1, as of 1 PM. Whereas the Maha Vikas Agadhi is only leading in 47 seats, with Congress being the leading party in MVA alliance, having a lead in only 20 seats.

However, regarding the Jharkhand elections, Robert Vadra expressed his happiness in the JMM-led mahagathbandhan and said that he hopes the BJP will not "disturb the ruling party" by using ED and other enforcement agencies.

"I am very happy. I thank and congratulate the people of the state. I expect BJP does not disturb the ruling party using ED and other agencies," he told ANI.

The JMM-led alliance is leading in 49 seats as of 1 PM, according to Election Commission, and is poised to retain power in Jharkhand.

More From This Section

Earlier, when asked about whether he would consider entering politics, he said that he keeps working for the people but he does not feel he wants to make an electoral debut anytime soon.

"You can see the love of the people for me. I keep working for the public but I do not think I need to be in the Parliament right now. Priyanka is preparing to enter the Parliament now. After that my time will also come, whenever it comes we will see, but whatever the public wants will happen," he told ANI.

As per EC data, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading by more than 3 lakh votes in the Wayanad constituency, and is poised to retain a Congress stronghold seat which was earlier vacated by her brother, Lok sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. She is contesting against BJP's Navya Haridas. Communist Party of India's also contested the seat, with candidate Sathyan Mokeri.