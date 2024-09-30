'Haryana needs govt for farmers, not industrialists': Rahul Gandhi. Updates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) belongs to big industrialists and Haryana does not need such a government.

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Gandhi, in an election rally in Naraingarh in Ambala district, said, "In Haryana, we don't need such a government, but one of farmers, labourers and the poor."

Referring to his recent trip to the US, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that he encountered several immigrants from Haryana who relocated there in pursuit of improved prospects, as they faced limited job opportunities in their home state. He emphasised the necessity of examining the flow of money to the poor and common citizens, as well as the amounts being taken away from them.

"You have to ask this whether more money is going out of your pockets or more is coming into your pockets. Think about Adani ji. He wakes up in the morning, he does not work on the farm, he does not use a plough, does not work in small business, eats good food, lives in palatial house and every morning, for 24 hours, in his bank account, money keeps coming in, non-stop..." Gandhi said.

Haryana polls: Congress expels 10 leaders

The Congress on Monday expelled 10 leaders for alleged anti-party activities over the past six years. This action came just days after the expulsion of 13 other leaders for similar reasons.

The All India Congress Committee published a list that included Chitra Sarwara, who has filed to run as an Independent candidate in the Ambala Cantt constituency. This seat is represented by Anil Vij, a six-time MLA from the BJP, while Congress has put forward Parvinder Singh Pari as its candidate. Notably, Sarwara is the daughter of Nirmal Singh, another Congress candidate from Ambala. She also ran as an Independent in the previous election but was defeated by Vij by around 20,000 votes.

The list also included Satvinder Rana, Kapoor Singh Narwal, Virender Ghoghrian, Somveer Ghasola, Manoj Kosliya, Ajit Guliya, Sharda Rathore, Lalit Nagar, and Satveer Bhana. This decision was made following approval from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Haryana Assembly polls: BJP insulted farmers and soldiers, says Priyanka Gandhi

At an election rally in Naraingarh, Ambala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the ruling BJP government, stating that it has failed to benefit the people of Haryana. She urged voters to remove the party from power.

"The farmers, athletes and soldiers have kept the respect of the entire country high. But the BJP has always insulted them. In the last 10 years, the farmers, despite whatever they have done for the country, have been lathi-charged and treated badly. They were not given their MSPs. What has the BJP done for the people of Haryana? You all know how our wrestlers were treated..."

She further added, "What was done to our wrestlers? They were made to sit on the road, they kept protesting. The Prime Minister did not even have five minutes to meet them... You are fighting against inflation, you are struggling. The government is not doing anything for you... If you want to live with self-respect today, if you want justice, then throw out this government."

Haryana Assembly polls: Hooda took farmers' land and gave it to Vadra, says CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda looted farmers' land and handed it over to Robert Vadra.

The chief minister said, "...Today Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have come to Haryana... I urge people to vote for BJP. Bhupendra Hooda looted farmers' land and gave it to him (Robert Vadra). The BJP government has done a lot of work for the development of the state."

