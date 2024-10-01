Working with MCA on Prime Minister's Internship Scheme portal: CII

The Centre launched consultations with the industry last month.
"With internships for 10 million youth across sectors including manufacturing and services, this scheme will cultivate a skilled workforce ready to take on future challenges," said Sanjiv Puri, President, CII and Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Limited.
"By offering on-the-job training to youth, it will prepare them to meet the evolving industry demands, while ensuring that businesses get access to a skilled and agile future workforce, fostering progress and innovation," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.
"The scheme is set to transform the skilling and employment landscape in India. It will provide youth, particularly those from marginalised socio-economic backgrounds, with a unique opportunity to gain practical experience, improve employability, and, most importantly, align their learning with the needs of the industry," said Aditya Ghosh, Chairman of CII National Committee on Skill Development, Co-Founder of Akasa Air, and Founder of Homage.