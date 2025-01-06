Diagnostic stocks surge amid HMPV scare

Shares of seven diagnostics companies surged 0.8% to 12.27% following reports of an HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) outbreak in China and the detection of two cases in India.

Thyrocare Technologies (up 12.27%), Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics (up 5%), Suraksha Diagnostic (up 2.77%), Krsnaa Diagnostics (up 2.12%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 2%), Dr. Lal PathLabs (up 1.8%) and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 0.8%) surged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed the two HMPV cases in Karnataka through routine surveillance. While acknowledging the detections, the ICMR emphasized that the country's surveillance system is robust and that there is no unusual surge in influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory infections.

Meanwhile, China has downplayed the outbreak of flu, stating that the country is safe to travel. India's health ministry has reiterated that there is no cause for alarm regarding HMPV reports from China and that they are closely monitoring the situation.

