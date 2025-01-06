ISGEC Heavy Engg declines as CIO, Sanjay Gharde resigns

ISGEC Heavy Engineering shed 1.60% to Rs 1,426.75 after Sanjay Kumar Gharde, chief information officer (CIO) tendered his resignation on 3 January 2025, due to unavoidable circumstances.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company. It manufactures process equipment, presses, iron & steel castings, and boiler pressure parts.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 54.8% to Rs 92.57 crore on an 11.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,643.90 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

