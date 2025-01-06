Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISGEC Heavy Engg declines as CIO, Sanjay Gharde resigns

ISGEC Heavy Engg declines as CIO, Sanjay Gharde resigns

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ISGEC Heavy Engineering shed 1.60% to Rs 1,426.75 after Sanjay Kumar Gharde, chief information officer (CIO) tendered his resignation on 3 January 2025, due to unavoidable circumstances.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company. It manufactures process equipment, presses, iron & steel castings, and boiler pressure parts.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 54.8% to Rs 92.57 crore on an 11.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,643.90 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TARC registers presales of Rs 1,155 crore in Q3 FY25

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wardwizard Innovations inks MoU with C4V for battery innovation

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story