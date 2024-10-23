Microsoft Excel at 40: From spreadsheets to AI-powered data analysis

The two most commonly used computer programs in the world are Microsoft (MS) Word and Microsoft Excel. Indeed, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella believes Excel is the best consumer product the tech giant has ever made. Despite the availability of multiple, free word processing and spreadsheet programs, billions of users are still willing to pay for these MS flagships, and Excel in particular remains the dominant player across office and personal computing ecosystems. Version 1.0 of Microsoft Excel was rolled out on September 30, 1985, about 40 years ago. Ironically, it was written for the Mac platform because Lotus 123 had a firm grip on the MS DOS systems loaded on to Microsoft computers. However, MS soon challenged Lotus 123 with Version 2.0 of Excel, which became the leader as Windows superseded DOS as an operating system and personal computers (PCs) started being offered with MS Office bundled in along with the Windows operating system.

Excel wasn’t the spreadsheet pioneer — Mac’s VisiCalc and Lotus 123 were among popular precursors — but it had many functions and features that were missing in earlier spreadsheets. It had an easy to navigate interface, was faster, utilised more of ever-increasing hardware capabilities, offered more functions, including many statistical and logic functions, and extended graph options. Users could also write formulae and run macros. The current versions are integrated with Cloud, offering Software as a Service (SaaS). Business users can integrate Excel with Python Scripts and use the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of Copilot to build scripts with natural language instructions. An estimated 1.1 billion users have also found unusual ways to exploit Excel not only for calculating balance sheets and plotting stock price charts, but also for organising dates and planning weddings. Free competitors like Google Sheets, and Apache’s OpenOffice are quite functional, but they lag behind Excel, which has around 400 million paying users for the Cloud version. The familiar interface and extra functions continue to make it a preferred product. There is even an annual Excel World Championship.