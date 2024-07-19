Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple updates the Store app to make it more personalised with For You tab

Apple Store app overhaul also includes replacement of 'Shop' tab with 'Products' and 'Sessions' tab with 'Go Further,' and a replacement of navigation bar

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Apple has revamped the Apple Store app to introduce a more personalised experience. With a new "For You" tab, users are suggested more relevant products, services and information. The update includes a refreshed navigation bar and replacement of "Shop" with "Products" and "Sessions" with "Go Further". 


The Products tab will let users see new products and shop for accessories for the device.  Apple has also said that in the Products tab, users can get shopping support via phone or over text. The For You tab provides suitable offers and suggestions about promotional campaigns and latest seasonal offerings such as free Apple Music and Apple TV+ trails. The Go Further tab shows nearby Today at Apple sessions. It offers assistance with device setup and support for the device. 

Apple also has a new opt-in data collection feature for these new changes. The tech giant has said that it gathers data about the user's shopping activity, subscriptions and more but the user can choose to not provide this information. 


A new ‘Today at Apple’ video series with short videos is also included with the updated version of the Apple Store app that users can watch to learn about device features. 


The Apple Store app is free to download on Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Apple has noted that certain features are only available in selected countries. 


Apple has listed these changes on their App Store
  • A fresh, more curated experience that makes it easier to quickly find the most relevant content on the For You tab, shop the latest on the Products tab, and make the most of the devices you already own on the Go Further tab.
  • Check out the new video series from Today at Apple with featured guests that will inspire you to do more with your devices.
  • New options to customise your privacy settings and preferences give you enhanced control over how Apple will use the data you share with us.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

