When innovation meets purpose: AI in US-India collaborative vision

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the global geotechnical and strategic landscape, with countries racing to harness the benefits of the technology. Among this concert of nations, India and the United States (US) are poised to form a unique, synergistic partnership with the potential not only to advance AI capabilities but also reshape the AI ecosystem. By combining the strengths of America’s hi-tech leadership and India's growing innovation ecosystem, India and the US can drive the AI revolution to our – and the world’s – great benefit.

Complementary strengths

India and the US have long led the global hi-tech sector in complementary ways: AI will only strengthen this relationship. The US leads in AI investment, research, advanced computing and cutting-edge AI applications. India brings to the party a vast pool of competitively priced and highly skilled information technology (IT) professionals, along with a burgeoning startup culture of AI technology and data analytics. Each domestic market requires different use cases around cost, scale, and market. Taken together, each countries’ unique characteristics have positive global business implications for success across diverse countries and socio-economic groups.

The recent establishment of the Bengaluru-San Francisco sister-city corridor underscores this natural linkage between India and its diaspora in America. With a focus on knowledge exchange, research and development (R&D), and joint projects in AI and semiconductors, this partnership creates clear opportunities to further integrate and expand the US-India AI ecosystem. The result will magnify available capital, the exchange of know-how and technology, and multiply business prospects well beyond our domestic markets. The potential here, simply put, is massive.

This opportunity underpinned the recent US-India Business Council’s (USIBC) India-US Tech Conclave, held as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024. The conclave focused on laying the groundwork for critical thought leadership in AI’s applications across sectors and policy frameworks for sustainable tech-led growth. It drew leaders from both countries’ governments, industry and academia for lively discussions that emphasised the role of strategic partnerships in fostering innovation, regulatory alignment, and investment opportunities that can set global norms for AI.

Furthermore, the 2024 US-India Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership recognises AI as a critical area of cooperation. Both nations are committed to developing shared principles for AI governance, norms, and innovation. As part of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), our collaboration emphasises advancements in AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing, and serves as a blueprint for global AI cooperation. We urge both governments to retain the iCET concept and structure into 2025, recognising the need to evolve the initiative based on changing national priorities.

Also Read

A global AI framework

As AI grows in influence, its deployment naturally raises anxiety about privacy, algorithmic transparency and data security. These are solvable concerns. The US and India’s joint expertise can spearhead the development of multilateral frameworks establishing AI governance models that can address these challenges. This would not only ensure responsible AI use at a personal, local, and national level, but also serve as a guiding model for other nations. The US and India should promote a global coalition of like-minded nations to develop ethical AI frameworks, including clear guidelines on data privacy, algorithmic bias, and transparency. By collaborating through international organisations, such as the G20 or the Quad, along with other multi-stakeholder partners, we can encourage nations to adopt similar principles and support the creation of global norms. Indeed, the Quad has already focused on AI-driven sectors such as maritime security and cybersecurity.

In particular, India’s democratic ethos and expertise in digital public infrastructure can offer perspective in developing sound and human-centericAI models that safeguard individuals, businesses, and society in such areas of health, safety, and national security. Through joint R&D initiatives, both nations can ensure that AI applications in health care, agriculture, and education help solve complex global solutions for life sciences, resource management, and the challenges of urbanisation and industrialisation. This multilateral approach could be scaled to regions such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, helping democratic access to AI.

Shared goals

AI’s development cannot be discussed without considering the critical role of semiconductors, the chips powering AI systems. India has set ambitious goals to become a semiconductor hub, with projects like a new semiconductor plant focused on advanced telecoms and military application chips. The US’ CHIPS Act has laid the foundation for revitalising the country's semiconductor industry, setting the stage for the next generation of AI hardware development.

A US-India semiconductor alliance could fill gaps in the global semiconductor supply chain while simultaneously strengthening AI capabilities. By establishing joint R&D facilities and secure supply chains for components and critical minerals, the two nations can address current bottlenecks in AI chip production and ensure a steady supply of advanced processors for the global market. Such initiatives will not only enhance technological autonomy but also shield AI-driven economies from potential geopolitical disruptions. Despite the vast potential, challenges remain. India’s nascent semiconductor industry faces hurdles, including infrastructure gaps, high capital costs, and the need for a skilled workforce. Addressing these issues will require sustained government support and private-sector investment.

Way forward

Overcoming these challenges will require a concerted effort to align research, technology frameworks, and norms. Here, initiatives like the US-India AI Dialogue, launched in 2023, serve as platforms to harmonize policies, ensuring that cross-border data flows, AI regulation, and privacy standards are mutually agreeable. Both nations should prioritise creating an AI regulatory sandbox – that is, a controlled environment where new AI technologies can be tested under relaxed regulations –to accelerate innovation while managing risks.

As the US and India deepen AI collaboration, our countries are not only unlocking mutual growth but setting an example for the rest of the world. Establishing multilateral frameworks, investing in collaborative AI and semiconductor R&D, and addressing concerns allow this partnership to shape a future where AI promotes global well-being. US-India collaboration, reinforced by a shared commitment to democratic values and innovation, can usher in an AIthat benefits us all.

Clear shared leadership by India and the US could transform AI development, making it more inclusive, transparent, and globally accessible. The imperative is clear and the opportunity is historic. Now, we must act together to ensure a shared US and Indian leadership in the AI revolution. They must also ensure that this critical technology remains a trusted, positive force for human progress and global prosperity.

(Gullish is executive director - digital economy and Punia head of press and strategic communications at the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-India Business Council.)