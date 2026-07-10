Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026
The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining
Share
Photo: Shutterstock
The index maintained its lead over the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50, supported by strong buying in defence counters.
Defence leads
BS Defence Index companies
The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining. Paras Defence was the top performer, with 69 per cent returns in just one month.
BS Defence Index companies
Written By
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST
In this article :