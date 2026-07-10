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Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Data / Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining

1 min read | Updated On : Jul 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST
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Blueprint BureauBlueprint Bureau
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

The BS Defence Index remained a market leader, comfortably outperforming the Sensex and Nifty 50 amid strong momentum across defence stocks. Technically, the index held its ground above the long-term trend of the 200-DMA, underscoring strong investor confidence in the sector.
 
BS Defence Index
The index maintained a strong uptrend, trading comfortably above its 200-day moving average. The gap between the index and its long-term average widened in the latter half of the month. 
BS Defence Index

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the aircraft is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar. Photo: RAF

News in brief: Western Europe

 
Index returns
The index outpaced the markets by a wide margin, highlighting sustained investor interest in defence stocks. 
Index returns
 
Defence leads
The index maintained its lead over the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50, supported by strong buying in defence counters.
Defence leads
 
 
BS Defence Index companies
The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining. Paras Defence was the top performer, with 69 per cent returns in just one month.
BS Defence Index companies
 

Written By

Blueprint Bureau

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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