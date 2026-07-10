Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

T he BS Defence Index remained a market leader, comfortably outperforming the Sensex and Nifty 50 amid strong momentum across defence stocks. Technically, the index held its ground above the long-term trend of the 200-DMA, underscoring strong investor confidence in the sector.

BS Defence Index

BS Defence Index The index maintained a strong uptrend, trading comfortably above its 200-day moving average. The gap between the index and its long-term average widened in the latter half of the month.

Index returns

Index returns The index outpaced the markets by a wide margin, highlighting sustained investor interest in defence stocks.

Defence leads