Jharkhand student protest: Here's why JPSC, JSSC aspirants are on strike

The student-led agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 14th day on Friday. The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, has intensified with six protesters on an indefinite hunger strike.

Why are the students protesting?

The protest is because of alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and the JSSC. Students and job aspirants allege repeated lapses in the recruitment process have denied deserving candidates government jobs and eroded confidence in the state's recruitment system.

The protesters have raised concerns over the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary (CSE) Examination and other recruitment processes. They say repeated appeals to the government failed to produce any concrete action, leaving them with no option but to launch the protest, PTI reported.

Student leader Rahul Kranti said the biggest consequence of the alleged irregularities was the "loss of trust in the system".

What are the students demanding?

The protesters have put forward three key demands:

Immediate cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.

Cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination and the backlog recruitment process, followed by a CBI investigation into the alleged involvement of individuals, including Abhay Tiwari.

Comprehensive reforms to the recruitment systems of the JPSC and the JSSC.

The protesters have also demanded that any dialogue with the government be held publicly and in the presence of the media, arguing that previous closed-door discussions failed to produce any outcome. They have constituted an 11-member delegation, comprising eight student representatives, two technical experts and a lawyer, to hold talks with the government.

Who are on hunger strike?

Six protesters are on an indefinite hunger strike. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting for several days, while five others, including two women, joined him earlier this week.

One of the student leaders, Rahul Kranti, was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Friday after developing weakness and fever following four days on hunger strike.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a hunger strike over the Neet paper leak issue, spoke to Devendra Nath Mahto over the phone and urged him to at least drink water. Wangchuk also appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to resolve the issue at the earliest.

What has the government said?

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said his government is “ready for talks” and committed to introducing "robust reforms" to address students' concerns. He said the government had already established a channel of communication and wanted to understand the issues faced by every student before undertaking systemic reforms.

State minister Chamra Linda said discussions with the protesters were expected to begin on Friday and that efforts were under way to resolve the impasse.

Late on Thursday, Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar visited the protest site and assured students that the government would hold talks, although no timeline was given. A five-member ministerial panel, including ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Sudivya Kumar, is expected to engage with the protesters.

Meanwhile, the CID's probe into the alleged recruitment scam has intensified. Nineteen people have been arrested so far, while former JPSC chairman L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28.

What has the opposition said?

The protests have echoed in the Jharkhand Assembly, where BJP MLAs disrupted proceedings and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities. The party accused the Hemant Soren government of failing Jharkhand's youth and questioned the Congress' stand on the issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to protesting aspirants over the phone on Thursday and assured them of support in resolving the issue with the Jharkhand government.

The agitation has also received support from Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, who said his party stood in solidarity with the protesters.

“We extend our full support to the protest. Our delegation has already reached there; our people are distributing food to the protesters. We stand firmly with them and support all their demands... I, too, intend to go,” Dipke said.

(With inputs from agencies)