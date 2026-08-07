Rain cools Delhi after humid spell; IMD issues heavy rain alert for today

Light rainfall in parts of Delhi on Friday morning brought much-needed respite from the heat and humidity, with overcast skies and cooler conditions prevailing across the national capital after days of warm and humid weather.

The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the rest of the day. One or two spells of light to moderate rain are likely at many places, with heavy rain expected at isolated places from early morning to noon. Another spell of very light to light rain is likely at many places towards the evening and night.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are expected to blow at 10–15 kmph.

Red alert in some parts of Delhi-NCR

The alerts indicate the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and localised disruptions, with residents advised to remain cautious while travelling. Waterlogging and traffic congestion are likely in low-lying areas during periods of intense rainfall. ALSO READ: Monsoon rainfall records deficit of 11% compared to LPA so far this season, says IMD The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning also likely during the day. The weather office's latest district-level nowcast has issued a red alert for East Delhi and South Delhi, indicating the likelihood of intense rainfall, while West Delhi has been placed under an orange alert and North Delhi under a yellow alert until 12:15 pm.The alerts indicate the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and localised disruptions, with residents advised to remain cautious while travelling. Waterlogging and traffic congestion are likely in low-lying areas during periods of intense rainfall.

Odisha likely to get heavy rainfall

The active monsoon conditions are not confined to the national capital. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Assam flood toll rises to 97, over 168k affected as situation remains grim Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 kmph are expected across several parts of central, eastern, southern and northeastern India.

The IMD has also warned of strong surface winds over parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema and Telangana. Over the seas, squally winds of up to 65 kmph are likely over parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, prompting the weather office to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the affected areas.