Explained: How indigenous Astra missile is redefining air combat capability

I ndia will supply the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) to Indonesia. The development underscores the growing interest in Indian defence systems across the region, following a series of BrahMos cruise missile export deals. The Astra (Sanskrit for "weapon") is a family of indigenous, all-weather BVRAAMs developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy. It is India's first indigenously designed and developed BVRAAM programme, aimed at enhancing the country's air combat capabilities and reducing dependence on imported missile systems to engage enemy aircraft at distances beyond the pilot's visual range.

The missile is equipped with an active radar seeker in its terminal phase, allowing it to independently track and destroy airborne targets. The missile can engage a range of targets from fighter aircraft, transport, airborne early warning and control platforms and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) while operating in environments with electronic countermeasures. Also Read News in brief: Western Europe Astra Mark-1 It is the first operational variant, integrated with the IAF’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet and has a range above 100 kilometres (km). It is powered by a smokeless solid-fuel rocket motor and features a two-stage guidance system. During the mid-course phase, it uses an Inertial Navigation System with regular datalink updates from the launch aircraft to update its flight path.

As it approaches the target in the final phase, it switches to an indigenous active Radio Frequency seeker. This terminal guidance allows the missile to accurately intercept highly manoeuvrable, supersonic aerial targets, even in contested electronic warfare environments. Future variants The DRDO is in the final phase of development and flight trials of the Astra Mk-2, an advanced variant believed to have an engagement range above 150 km. The missile is being developed for integration with Sukhoi, the upcoming LCA Tejas Mk-2 and future carrier-based fighter aircraft. The Astra Mk-3, officially designated as Gandiva, is the next-generation member of the Astra missile family and is being developed to significantly extend India's air-to-air engagement capability. Unlike the earlier variants, it is powered by a Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet propulsion system, which enables the missile to sustain high speeds throughout much of its flight instead of rapidly losing energy after the initial boost.