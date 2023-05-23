FTSE ups Manyavar's weighting; Max Healthcare likely to make MSCI cut

Global index provider FTSE has increased the weighting of Ved­ant Fashions (Manyavar) in four of its indices. Earlier this month, the promoters of Manyavar offloaded 9.88 per cent stake in the company to comply with the 25 per cent minimum public share­holding norms. Taking note of the increased public float in the company, FTSE has increased the weighting of the stock. Anal­ysts say the higher weighting will lead to inflows of $7 million (Rs 60 crore) from passive funds tracking FTSE indices. Manyavar is currently not part of any MSCI indices. Shares of Manyavar on Tuesday gained 1.43 per cent to close at Rs 1,242.

