Noida Metro invites feedback from public to improve services, experience

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, on Tuesday said it has invited feedback from public and service providers to improve commuters' travel experience

Press Trust of India Noida
Noida-Greater Noida Metro

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
For this, the NMRC has floated a questionnaire which will be available both online and offline at some key stations for feedback from May 25 to June 24, it said.

For this, the NMRC has floated a questionnaire which will be available both online and offline at some key stations for feedback from May 25 to June 24, it said.

NMRC said it has recently been assigned the status of nodal authority for mobility services in Noida and the Greater Noida region.

Being assigned this responsibility, we wish to make the travel experience of commuters convenient, safe, less time-consuming and economical. We want to understand the priorities and issues that the commuters face on a day-to-day basis to be able to improve the transit ecosystem, the NMRC said.

The plan to expand and improve these is already being worked upon. However, the dependency of the commuters on para transit such as auto rickshaw, battery rickshaw, cycle rickshaw and cabs is immense when it comes to first and last mile connectivity in this region, it said.

These modes have been serving well but are not as organised as the formal modes of transport. Bringing them on a digital platform and in synchronisation with the formal modes will improve the ridership of public transport modes as well, it added.

The government-run agency said it intends to create a journey planner mobile application where commuters can book their first and last-mile connectivity modes from the app and plan a seamless journey across modes.

Thus, NMRC is floating a questionnaire for commuters as well as the drivers/ operators of cycle rickshaw, battery rickshaw, etc. to gather information with respect to their travel needs, challenges they face, their commute preferences and suggestions for the features in the journey planner app, the metro operator said.

This questionnaire will be floated for a month from May 25 up to June 24, it said, asking all commuters and service providers from Noida and Greater Noida to participate in this initiative.

The questionnaires will be floated on the NMRC website and in local newspapers. Also, the hard copy of these questionnaires will also be available at three metro stations i.e., Knowledge Park, Pari Chowk and Sector 51 stations, it said.

The received suggestions shall be deliberated upon by a committee for finalising the same, the NMRC added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

