India's new-age, beyond-visual-range missile with an ancient name

Astra, which in Sanskrit means “weapon” – referred to in major multifront combats in Indian mythology, including the epic Mahabharat — is a cutting-edge air-to-air missile that has been designed by the Indian government’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Astra operates beyond visual range (BVR) and can hit highly manoeuvrable supersonic targets, according to the DRDO. The missile has the capability to lock on target before being launched during close-range aerial engagements. The missile’s current range is more than 100 kilometres. Missiles with the ability to engage targets at distances way greater than the fighter pilot’s field of observation are categorised as BVR. The pilot need not see the missile in operation. Once released, it is self-guided. The pilot can escape enemy fire after launching it from far.

The Astra, like other advanced long-range missiles, uses inertial guidance with updates on its target from the shooter aircraft mid-flight, to strike. In missile technology, inertial guidance is a system that can tell a missile’s location, the velocity and other details with the help of in-built sensors. The system doesn’t rely on external signals or prompts from ground control. Such a missile knows where it started, where it is and where it’s headed. The Astra uses active radar-homing guidance (radio waves) to track the target by itself. Over the years, the Astra has been test-fired from different fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) such as the Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and the Tejas. The last test-firing was from a Tejas Mk1A jet on March 12, off India’s eastern coast.