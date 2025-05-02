Home
Popular Search
Canada visa time: 18 days for Indian tourists, 8 weeks for students
Canada permanent residency applications for Indians, like the Experience Class and Skilled Worker Programme, are now processed in 5-6 months
Immigration cuts, higher visa fees: What Australian parties promise in 2025
The incumbent Labor Party has kept the permanent migration program at 185,000 places for 2024-25
US visa wait in India 7.5-13 months: Best cities for faster appointment
Some cities have shorter queues, and picking the right location could save you a lot of time
Australia now top choice for Indian students; visa, cost concerns persist
Australia accounted for 28% of first-choice preferences among students surveyed, compared to 22% for the United States and 21% for the United Kingdom
UK issues 411,100 study visas in early 2025, up 4.6% after 2024 policy dip
UK issued 393,000 main applicant study visas in 2024, a decrease of 14% compared to the previous year.
Revoke F-1 visa, then terminate student record under US plan, claim experts
Lawyers representing affected students said the new policy allows for quicker deportations
EU bans Malta's golden passport scheme: What's next for rich investors?
An EU member state "cannot grant its nationality - and indeed European citizenship - in exchange for predetermined payments or investments
Green card holders need 'Real ID' to fly within US from May 7 or face fine
According to the US DHS, a Real ID-compliant driver's licence or state ID typically features a star, a flag, or carries the word "Enhanced"
US visa delays: B1/B2 wait up to 13 months, F-1 up to 2 months in India
Indian applicants who already have an appointment can log into the system and reschedule if an earlier slot opens
Liberals' return in Canada a win-lose for Indian workers, students: Decoded
The Canadian elections were closely watched not just within Canada, but by large Indian communities both in the country and abroad
Canada immigration: 421 foreigners invited to apply for permanent residency
The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required in this draw, held on April 28, 2025, was 727
100 days of Trump: Immigrants, international students, refugees in a limbo
"There are openings for highly skilled Indian professionals and students, but it's tough for those outside priority sectors," said an immigration lawyer
No UK asylum for sex offenders, fake advisers face Rs 17 lakh fine and jail
Anyone found pretending to be a qualified immigration adviser without registration will now face up to £15,000 fine and potential jail time
Philippines launches digital nomad visa, joins likes of Thailand, Indonesia
The programme places the Philippines among a growing list of countries offering visas for remote workers
Australian student visa fees may soon cross Rs 1 lakh for Indian applicants
Labor announced it would raise the student visa fee to AUD 2,000 (about Rs 1.07 lakh), up from the current AUD 1,808
Thailand travel from May 1: New pre-departure digital form a must
The online card replaces the previously used paper form and is mandatory for foreigners entering the country by air, land or sea
Trump admin warns illegal immigrants: You can't hide, we're looking for you
Starting immediately, undocumented immigrants would be required to register with the US DHS and carry proof of registration
No relief yet for F-1 students as US plans new study visa termination rules
Last week, a US court directed the reinstatement of SEVIS records for 133 students, including Indians, who claimed their visa status was wrongly terminated
Thailand launches Digital Arrival card for foreign visitors amid crackdown
Starting Monday, travelers can fill up the Thailand Digital Arrival Card for trips beginning Thursday. The online card replaces the previously used paper form, and is mandatory for all foreigners
Canada polls 2025: What today's vote means for Indian immigrants, students
"If Mark Carney wins the election, Indians aspiring to immigrate to Canada would find it easier to do so", says an expert